Tommy Bowe returns to Ulster for Connacht clash

Meanwhile Craig Ronaldson returns to the Connacht fold for the inter-provincial clash

Ulster’s Tommy Bowe will return for their Pro12 clash with Connacht. Photo: Inpho

Tommy Bowe will make his first start in six months as Ulster travel to Galway on Friday to take on Connacht in their Guinness Pro12 clash (kick-off 7.35pm, TG4).

Bowe played the last 20 minutes of Saturday’s 9-7 victory over Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium, and Director of Rugby Les Kiss has rewarded him with a place on the right wing this week.

Charles Piutau and Franco van der Merwe are ruled out following injuries picked up against the Ospreys so both will sit out this week along with Ruan Pienaar who is rested as Kiss continues to manage his playing resources during an intense schedule that will see Ulster play back-to-back European Champions Cup fixtures over the next two weekends.

Bowe will be joined in the back three by Craig Gilroy and Jared Payne, who will captain the side from full-back. Darren Cave retains his place at inside centre where he will be joined in the midfield by Louis Ludik, who is enjoying a fantastic run of form this season to date.

Paddy Jackson, who kicked all of Ulster’s points last weekend, including the last minute penalty to win the game, will once again be joined by Paul Marshall at half-back.

Up front, Callum Black comes into the front row alongside Rory Best and Rodney Ah You. Robbie Diack and Pete Browne will start together in the second row, while Clive Ross comes in at openside flanker to partner Iain Henderson and Roger Wilson in the back row.

Rob Herring, Andy Warwick, Ross Kane, Kieran Treadwell and Sean Reidy will provide the replacement forward cover, while Dave Shanahan, Brett Herron and Rob Lyttle will cover the backline options from the bench.

Meanwhile, Craig Ronaldson will make his first appearance since March in tomorrow’s inter-provincial meeting.

The playmaker has missed the opening weeks of this season with a thigh injury after an ankle problem curtailed his involvement in Connacht’s run to the title.

Ronaldson replaces Peter Robb as Bundee Aki’s midfield partner. Injury to Matt Healy means a recall for Cian Kelleher on the left wing with Caolin Blade filling in for Kieran Marmion.

There are three changes in the tight five with Finlay Bealham, Dave Heffernan and Andrew Browne joining the pack in place of Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney and Quinn Roux.

Short-term signing Stacey Ili takes a place among the replacements.

CONNACHT: Tiernan O’Halloran, Niyi Adeolokun, Bundee Aki, Craig Ronaldson, Cian Kelleher, Jack Carty, Caolin Blade; Finlay Bealham, Dave Heffernan, Conor Carey, Ultan Dillane, Andrew Browne, Eoin McKeon, Jake Heenean, John Muldoon (C).

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Ronan Loughney, JP Cooney, Lewis Stevenson, James Connolly, Stephen Kerins, Shane O’Leary, Stacey Ili.

ULSTER: J Payne (C), T Bowe, L Ludik, D Cave, C Gilroy, P Jackson, P Marshall; C Black, R Best, R Ah You, R Diack, P Browne, I Henderson, C Ross, R Wilson.

Replacements: R Herring, A Warwick, R Kane, K Treadwell, S Reidy, D Shanahan, B Herron, R Lyttle.

