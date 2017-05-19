Tight calf rules Sean O’Brien out of Pro12 semi-final

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has confirmed that Seán O’Brien is a late withdrawal from the match day 23 to face the Scarlets in Friday evening’s Pro12 semi-final at the RDS.

Cullen confirmed that O’Brien is suffering from a tightness in his calf and a decision has been taken not to risk the injury further.

As a result Ross Byrne comes onto the bench in his place and there will be a numerical shuffle in the replacements as a result with Jamison Gibson-Park now wearing number 21 instead of O’Brien and Byrne wearing the number 22 jersey.

Otherwise the team is as announced on Thursday, with Rhy Ruddock and Josh van der Flier in the backrow with Jack Conan.

LEINSTER: Joey Carbery; Adam Byrne, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Isa Nacewa (capt); Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath; Jack McGrath, James Tracy, Tadhg Furlong; Ross Molony, Hayden Triggs; Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Richardt Strauss, Cian Healy, Michael Bent, Devin Toner, Dan Leavy, Seán O’Brien, Jamison Gibson-Park, Zane Kirchner.