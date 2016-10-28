Tiernan O’Halloran returns to lineup to face Leinster

Connacht coach Pat Lam has made three changes to his side to take on Leinster in their Pro12 clash at the RDS tomorrow (kick off: 7.15pm).

Tiernan O’Halloran, who missed out last week through injury, returns to the starting lineup and will take his place at fullback. Cian Kelleher, top try scorer so far this season, shifts to the left wing in a pacey back three completed by Niyi Adeolokun.

In the pack, there are two changes with Dave Heffernan and Conor Carey coming into the front row.

James Cannon, who signed with the province from Wasps last month, will make his Connacht debut should he feature from the bench tomorrow.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran, Niyi Adeolokun, Peter Robb, Craig Ronaldson, Cian Kelleher, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion, JP Cooney, Dave Heffernan, Conor Carey, Quinn Roux, Andrew Browne, Sean O’Brien, Jake Heenan, John Muldoon (C).

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Finlay Bealham, James Cannon, Eoin McKeon, Caolin Blade, Bundee Aki, Stacey Ili.