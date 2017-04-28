Stuart McCloskey returns to the Ulster starting lineup

Ulster’s director of rugby Les Kiss has made three personnel changes for the trip to Ospreys on Saturday afternoon.

Kiss’ team travel to Swansea knowing their Pro12 playoff destiny still remains in their own hands, with two regular season games remaining.

Ireland centre Stuart McCloskey, who returned from a three month injury layoff with an impressive second half cameo against Munster a fortnight ago, is drafted into the starting XV where he will partner Luke Marshall in midfield.

The other backline change sees fellow Irish international Craig Gilroy brought in at full back, where he will form an explosive back three partnership with Charles Piutau and captain Andrew Trimble.

The experienced halfback pairing of Ruan Pienaar and Paddy Jackson remain in situ.

Robbie Diack is the sole change in the pack as he will slot in at number eight, where he will be flanked by Iain Henderson and Sean Reidy.

Kieran Treadwell and Alan O’Connor will continue their second row partnership for the fifth game in a row, while the front row of Andy Warwick, Rory Best and Wiehahn Herbst is also retained.

Paul Marshall, Stuart Olding and Jacob Stockdale provide strong backline options from the bench, while the forwards are also well backed up by Rob Herring, Callum Black, Rodney Ah You, Franco van der Merwe and Nick Timoney.

ULSTER: C Gilroy; A Trimble (captain), L Marshall, S McCloskey, C Piutau; P Jackson, R Pienaar; A Warwick, R Best, W Herbst; K Treadwell, A O’Connor; I Henderson, S Reidy, R Diack;

Replacements: R Herring, C Black, R Ah You, F van der Merwe, N Timoney, P Marshall, S Olding, J Stockdale.

Ulster v Ospreys, Saturday 29th February, Liberty Stadium (3.00pm kick-off, live on BBC NI & Sky Sports).