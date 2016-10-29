Strong second half helps Leinster topple the champions

Leinster 24 Connacht 13

Leinster’s long winning run at the RDS, which now numbers 17, and long winning run at home to Connacht, dating back to 2002, remains intact as they made it a three-way tie at the top of the Guinness Pro12 table alongside the Ospreys and Glasgow. Connacht lived by the sword but also died by it, their running game nullified by Leinster’s aggressive line speed in defence.

True to their word, Leinster had learned their lessons from last May’s Pro12 final beating by the same opponents, especially a tendency to stand off, with an altogether more aggressive line speed in defence. Their tackle execution was excellent, with their 10-12-13 axis of Joey Carbery, Noel Reid and Rory O’Loughlin leading the way. They were credited with 34 tackles between them.

Their marauding flankers, Dan Leavy and Sean O’Brien, successfully slowed down Connacht ball or engineered turnovers or penalties with their poaching abilities. Coupled with his breakdown work, O’Brien took some good lines and carried hard for his 67 minutes on the pitch - well, 57, as he also incurred a deserved yellow card. Having subdued Connacht’s running game, Leinster’s attack clicked into gear to earn tries for their promising young wingers Adam Byrne and Barry Daly.

For the second night running, in perfect conditions and on a pristine pitch, an interpro was played out to a capacity sell-out - further evidence of the new found respect for Connacht off as well as on the pitch.

As if to give Connacht a taste of their own medicine, Leinster went wide right from inside their own 22 and again further upfield with their first two possessions, Rory O’Loughlin and Adam Byrne each threatening to break clear.

In response, Connacht took to the air, Jack Carty exploring the space at the backfield as Leinster pushed up in a line to counter the away sides’ normal exit strategy. This forced Isa Nacewa to concede a line-out from inside Leinster’s ten metre line. Marmion’s skip pass infield to Ronaldson seemed to float forward but there was no doubt Healy went down on one knee for the poach and Ronaldson opened the scoring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Connacht began varying the point of attack and asking serious questions of the Lienster defence. Carty found a yawning gap in the blue line from Marmion’s pass, but his attempted offload to the supporting Dave Heffernan lopped forward. Marmion sniped for the supporting Jake Heenan to link with Muldoon. After a good clear-out, by Carty of all people, Healy didn’t step back and was pinged for offside, Ronaldson landing his eighth kick out of nine since returning to the team.

Leinster’s defensive line speed and particularly the poaching of Leavy got them into the game. Ronaldson, not long after a superb claim on the deck, was taken off for a head assessment, not to return, and was replaced by Aki. But although Muldoon pinched the line-out when Leinster went up the line, with his first touch Aki could not hold onto Robb’s offload.

Leinster’s scrum earned a penalty at the second time, Nacewa opening their account, but after another botched attacking line-out Sean O’Brien came charging into a pile-up with a shoulder charge on Robb, and was duly yellow carded.

However, Leinster upped their defensive effort. Aki was stopped on the charge when having to gather a high pass from Marmion and Jack Conan’s big tackle on Dave Heffernan forced a spillage. Aki was then driven back in the tackle and when Mick Kearney tackled Browne, Leavy poached again for Nacewa to draw the sides level.

When Robb went for a one-handed intercept of Joey Carbery’s intended pass for O’Loughlin and knocked on, John Lacey took recourse to the TMO. The howls from the crowd may have contributed, and while the penalty was entirely fair, given some refs cop out by opting for a scrum, the yellow card was ludicrously harsh.

In any event Nacewa completed a good ten minutes for Leinster by nudging them 9-6 in front just as O’Brien return, the flanker having left the field when his team trailed 6-3.

So Leinster led 9-6 at the break, even though Connacht had 60 per cent of the possession and territory, and had made the half’s only two line breaks.

Six minutes into the second-half, Leinster’s attack came alive after their line-out finally clicked. From Ian Nagle’s take, Adam Byrne was brought in off his wing as first receiver, breaking the line and offloading to the supporting Jack Coonan who chipped over Tiernan O’Halloran.

Cian Kelleher covered the danger, and Connacht re-grouped and appeared to have cleared their lines through Carty’s kick, but Lacey awarded a five metre scrum as Carty had his foot on the dead ball line. Carbery took the ball up from the scrum, and Jamison Gibson-Park’s long pass to Sean Cronin gave them a two-on-one, although the hooker’s poor pass, gathered off the ground by Byrne before touching down, was worth a video review as it looked forward.

Now, for the first time in the game, Leinster were truly in the ascendancy, carrying hard, recycling and finding chinks of space out wide. A lovely interchange between Cronin and Carbery, taking the hooker’s return pass, had Byrne on the charge again, but Eoin McKeon’s excellent tackle enabled O’Halloran to win a relieving penalty when quickly over the ball.

Soon though, O’Brien was doing likewise after Mike McCarthy tackled Finlay Bealham, and in a recurring theme Leinster’s line speed was rewarded with another three-pointer by Nacewa. Suddenly it was 17-6 to Leinster and the home crowd were happy out.

Connacht began running it from everywhere, too much so - Bealham forcing one too risky offload - and dipping into their repertoire of set moves from deep. One nicely executed move from a scrum on their own ten metre line on the right touchline saw Bundee Aki go out the back to Carty who released O’Halloran, but O’Loughlin made an excellent covering tackle to also dislodge the ball.

ADVERTISEMENT

Connacht’s last chance went when running the ball across the pitch from their own line, Adeolokun’s long pass going over Aki and eluding Robb before conceding a five metre scrum. They went for the penalty try a couple of times before it was wheeled, obliging them to pummel away and Carbery to take it up. Eventually they engineered the numbers, Carbery’s skip pass enabling Barry Daly, on his first start, to break Marmion’s tackle and score.

Nacewa even converted from near the touchline, and Connacht had very minor consolation when hammering away at the blue line when sub hooker Shane Delahnunt exploded onto Caolin Blade’s pass to break Nagle’s tackle and run in the try from the 22.

That brought them a modicum of honour and maybe even more fairness to the scoreline, for they gave the occasion plenty, but this was very much Leinster’s night.

Scoring sequence: 5 mins Ronaldson pen 0-3; 14 mins Ronaldson pen 0-6; 24 mins Nacewa pen 3-6; 33 mins Nacewa pen 6-6; 38 mins Nacewa pen 9-6; (half-time 9-6); 50 mins Byrne try 14-6; 59 mins Nacewa pen 17-6; 76 mins Daly try, Nacewa con 24-6; 80 mins Delahunt try, Carty con 24-13.

Leinster: Isa Nacewa (capt); Adam Byrne, Rory O’Loughlin, Noel Reid, Barry Daly; Joey Carbery, Jamison Gibson Park; Cian Healy, Sean Cronin, Mike Ross, Mick Kearney, Ian Nagle, Dan Leavy, Sean O’Brien, Jack Conan. Replacements: Mike McCarthy for Kearney (46 mins), James Tracy for Cronin, Peter Dooley for Healy, Michael Bent for Ross (all 60 mins), Rob Kearney for O’Loughlin (64 mins), Josh van der Flier for O’Brienb (67 mins), Ross Byrne for A Byrne (78 mins). Not used - Luke McGrath. Sinbinned - O’Brien (29-39 mins).

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran; Niyi Adeolokun, Peter Robb, Craig Ronaldson, Cian Kelleher; Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; JP Cooney, Dave Heffernan, Conor Carey, Quinn Roux, Andrew Browne, Sean O’Brien, Jake Heenan, John Muldoon (capt). Replacements: Bundee Aki for Ronadlson (19 mins), Finlay Bealham for JP Cooney (38 mins), Eoin McKeon for O’Brien, Dominic Robertson-McCoy for Carey (both 54 mins), Shane Delahunt for Heffernan, James Cannon for Roux (both 60 mins), Stacey Ili for Kelleher (70 mins), Caolin Blade for Marm ion (78 mins). Sinbinned - Robb (38-48 mins).

Referee: John Lacey (Ireland)