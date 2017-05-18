Sexton and Henshaw return for Pro12 semi-final

Seán O’Brien also returns from injury but is only fit to take to the bench for Scarlets clash

Leinster’s Johnny Sexton returns for their Pro12 semi-final clash with Scarlets. Photo: Inpho

Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw come back into the Leinster team for Friday night’s Pro12 semi-final clash with Scarlets at the RDS.

Joey Carbery is selected at full back with Adam Byrne starting on the right wing and captain Isa Nacewa on the left for his 170th cap.

Luke McGrath partners Sexton at halfback as Leinster look to book a place in the final and claim some silverware.

In the pack Jack McGrath and Tadhg Furlong are selected at loose head and tight head prop with James Tracy at hooker.

Ross Molony starts in the second row with Hayden Triggs – starting his final game at the RDS before he retires – at the end of the season beside him.

Finally in the back row Rhys Ruddock and Josh van der Flier are selected on the flanks with Jack Conan at number eight.

Cullen has gone with a six two split on the bench with two back rowers in his selection including the fit again Seán O’Brien.

Leinster team to face Scarlets (kick off: 7.45pm - live on SKY Sports, TG4 and RTÉ 2FM):

Joey Carbery, Adam Byrne, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Isa Nacewa (c), Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath; Jack McGrath, James Tracy, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, Hayden Triggs, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Richardt Strauss, Cian Healy, Michael Bent, Devin Toner, Dan Leavy, Seán O’Brien, Jamison Gibson-Park, Zane Kirchner.

