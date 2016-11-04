Seán O’Brien starts for Leinster against Zebre

Flanker looking to prove match fitness after being left out of Ireland squad for Chicago

Seán O’Brien, pictured alongside James Treacy, starts for Leinster against Zebre on Saturday. Photograph: Inpho

Having been left out of the Ireland squad for Saturday’s clash with the All Blacks in Chicago Seán O’Brien will be donning the blue of Leinster instead as the province welcome Zebre to the RDS.

O’Brien starts at number seven as the Pro 12 table-toppers take on second bottom, with coach Leo Cullen making seven changes from the side which beat champions Connacht last time out.

Cullen has handed a Leinster debut to Ireland sevens captain Tom Daly, and he starts alongside Noel Reid in midfield.

There is also a first start for Andrew Porter at loosehead prop, with Mike Ross starting ona bench which also includes Rhys Ruddock and Dominic Ryan.

At halfback Jamison Gibson-Park continues in the number nine jersey, with Ross Byrne outside him.

Leinster: Isa Nacewa, Adam Byrne, Tom Daly, Noel Reid, Barry Daly, Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park, Andrew Porter, Richardt Strauss, Michael Bent, Mike McCarthy, Hayden Triggs, Dan Leavy, Sean O’Brien, Jack Conan. Replacements: James Tracy, Peter Dooley, Mike Ross, Mick Kearney, Rhys Ruddock, Nick McCarthy, Dominic Ryan, Hugo Keenan.

