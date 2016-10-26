Seán O’Brien eager for game time against Connacht in race to make Irish squad

He looked like he was. He walked off the pitch like he was. Seán O’Brien, on Tuesday, agreed he was. The Ireland and Leinster flanker was p***ed off when he was hauled ashore half way through Leinster’s European Cup match against Montpelier on Sunday.

Not having played since February, O’Brien wanted to prove his fitness to Leinster coach Leo Cullen and now needs to prove to Joe Schmidt that a ticket to Chicago and the All Blacks on Monday should be booked in his name.

But the openside flanker feels at least an hour is needed against Connacht at the weekend to show the engine is good and the rust is off. That Dan Leavy and Jordi Murphy impressively came off the bench just adds an edge to this week’s challenge for the Tullow Tank.

“I think it’s a natural reaction to any player getting taken off,” says O’Brien. “You never want to leave the field. Especially in a game like that where it was tight. I was told I was going to be managed. I would have stayed trucking for another while if I could. That’s just the way it is. It was probably a smart thing to do at the time.”

Medical staff

Leinster’s medical staff had a plan and that was that and on reflection O’Brien understands forcing pitch time is no solution to anything. Injury always dents players a little, knocks them about on their journey back and in the time process there are no short cuts. O’Brien’s misfortune is the flight is in five days’ time. There are no expectations with Connacht now providing as much a platform for O’Brien as a challenge. Stoic as he is his voice is tinged with some frustration.

“I haven’t played in nine months. I’ve played 80 minutes now, two 40s over that duration,” he says. “It’s a stepping stone and hopefully I get more game time this week. I’m not expecting anything. I haven’t thought about it (Ireland). I want to play this weekend to get more game time and see where I am after that. That’s the priority. There’s been no conversations about that (Ireland).

“I think with another good run out, I’ll be very close to match fit. I’ve always said it takes two or three games to get up to speed again, especially after a long lay-off. I have to be a bit patient with myself as well and not get frustrated or do silly things on the field.”

It’s a delicate balance for O’Brien. He rustled up two turnovers against Montpellier but his technical sharpness and concentration are equally important. There must be no mistakes, especially in Soldier Field if he makes it. New Zealand exploit that area.

Mental challenge

“I think I need a full game. Hopefully, that’s what I will get this week. The mental challenge is probably just doing what you can do on the field without being silly, not trying too hard going into game. It is about getting yourself back to that place where you want to get to. It is very easy to go out and get tired and be sloppy and give away stupid penalties coming back.”

He sounds like he is on the cusp, which Schmidt will judge coldly when he comes to picking his extended 35-man squad for the US which will be announced later on Wednesday.

Leinster, meanwhile, plan to pay tribute to eight-year-old Liam Hagan, a lifelong fan, who was born with EB (epidermolysis bullosa) a genetic disease that causes skin to blister at the slightest touch. Named as mascot for Sunday, Liam recently passed away. His cousin and best friend Adam McCormic will lead the team out in his memory. Anyone wishing to support Debra Ireland during #EBAwarenessWeek is asked to text BUTTERFLY to 50300 to donate €4 and Debra Ireland will receive a minimum of €3.25 from every donation.