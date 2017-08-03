Scott Fardy arrives in Dublin as Leinster duty begins

39-time capped Wallaby secondrow: ‘To join a club like this is a fantastic opportunity’

John O'Sullivan

New Leinster signing Scott Fardy. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

One of Leinster’s two high profile signings, Scott Fardy, has arrived in Dublin and will join his new teammates on the training paddock for the first time on Friday.

The 39-time capped Wallaby international was afforded a couple of days to acclimatise. He admitted: “There are unbelievable facilities here and the players have been very friendly. I am looking forward to complementing what is a pretty amazing squad already.”

In an interview on Leinster TV, Fardy, who has turned 33 just under a month ago, spoke briefly on a number of topics including what persuaded him to swap the Brumbies for Leinster. He explained: “I have been to Dublin a few times before, loved the city and it’s a prestigious club. To join a club like this is a fantastic opportunity.

“I am very grateful for the six seasons I spent there (Brumbies). They gave me my first opportunity to play Super rugby and from there Test rugby.”

Fardy is looking forward to playing in front of a packed RDS. “That’s part of the reason why I came here to play European rugby in places like the RDS, packed houses, lots of pressure and all that stuff. It’s what rugby is about and I am looking forward to it.”

