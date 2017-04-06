Rory Best returns to captain Ulster against Cardiff

Ulster v Cardiff Blues, Ravenhill, Friday April 6th, 7.35pm ko

Rory Best returns to captain Ulster as they take on Cardiff at Ravenhill on Friday night.

Ulster are looking for a seventh Pro 12 win on the bounce, and Les Kiss has also been able to name Andrew Trimble among the replacements, with the winger fit again after a hand injury kept him out of Ireland’s final two Six Nations fixtures last month.

Paddy Jackson also returns to the starting XV at 10, and he is joined in the halfbacks by Ruan Pienaar.

Jared Payne starts at fullback with Craig Gilroy and Charles Piutau on the wings in what represents a powerful back three, while up front Iain Henderson starts at six.

Ulster currently lie fourth in the table with four fixtures to play.

Ulster: J Payne, C Gilroy, L Marshall, S Olding, C Piutau, P Jackson, R Pienaar; A Warwick, R Best (captain), W Herbst, K Treadwell, A O’Connor, I Henderson, S Reidy, R Wilson. Replacements: R Herring, C Black, R Ah You, R Diack, N Timoney, P Marshall, J Stockdale, A Trimble.

Cardiff Blues: Rhun Williams; Alex Cuthbert, Rey Lee-Lo, Willis Halaholo, Blaine Scully; Gareth Anscombe, Lloyd Williams; Gethin Jenkins, Matthew Rees, Taufa’ao Filise, George Earle, Jarrad Hoeata, Ellis Jenkins, Sam Warburton, Josh Navidi. Replacements: Kirby Myhill, Corey Domachowski, Kieron Assiratti, James Down, Nick Williams, Tomos Williams, Steve Shingler, Matthew Morgan.