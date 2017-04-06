Rory Best returns to captain Ulster against Cardiff

Andrew Trimble named among replacements as he returns from hand injury

Rory Best returns to captain Ulster on Friday night. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Rory Best returns to captain Ulster on Friday night. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

 

Ulster v Cardiff Blues, Ravenhill, Friday April 6th, 7.35pm ko

Rory Best returns to captain Ulster as they take on Cardiff at Ravenhill on Friday night.

Ulster are looking for a seventh Pro 12 win on the bounce, and Les Kiss has also been able to name Andrew Trimble among the replacements, with the winger fit again after a hand injury kept him out of Ireland’s final two Six Nations fixtures last month.

Paddy Jackson also returns to the starting XV at 10, and he is joined in the halfbacks by Ruan Pienaar.

Jared Payne starts at fullback with Craig Gilroy and Charles Piutau on the wings in what represents a powerful back three, while up front Iain Henderson starts at six.

Ulster currently lie fourth in the table with four fixtures to play.

Ulster: J Payne, C Gilroy, L Marshall, S Olding, C Piutau, P Jackson, R Pienaar; A Warwick, R Best (captain), W Herbst, K Treadwell, A O’Connor, I Henderson, S Reidy, R Wilson. Replacements: R Herring, C Black, R Ah You, R Diack, N Timoney, P Marshall, J Stockdale, A Trimble.

Cardiff Blues: Rhun Williams; Alex Cuthbert, Rey Lee-Lo, Willis Halaholo, Blaine Scully; Gareth Anscombe, Lloyd Williams; Gethin Jenkins, Matthew Rees, Taufa’ao Filise, George Earle, Jarrad Hoeata, Ellis Jenkins, Sam Warburton, Josh Navidi. Replacements: Kirby Myhill, Corey Domachowski, Kieron Assiratti, James Down, Nick Williams, Tomos Williams, Steve Shingler, Matthew Morgan.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.