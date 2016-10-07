Robbie Henshaw to make Leinster derby against Munster

Leinster coach Leo Cullen has made 11 changes from the team that accounted for Cardiff Blues with a number of internationals coming back into the fold and a first start in Leinster colours for Westmeath native Robbie Henshaw for tomorrow’s Pro12 clash with Munster at the Aviva Stadium (KO 2.05pm, TG4 & Sky Sports 1).

Rob Kearney comes back from a knee injury sustained against Glasgow Warriors to take up his place at full back with Rory O’Loughlin on the right wing for his first home start and captasin Isa Nacewa on the left.

Garry Ringrose comes back into the number 13 jersey having missed the trip to Cardiff and Henshaw makes his debut beside him at 12. The 23-year-old who joined Leinster in the summer is returning from a shoulder injury picked up on the Ireland tour to South Africa in the summer.

Luke McGrath comes back in to the starting 15 with Johnny Sexton outside him after his Man of the Match performance last weekend.

In the pack it’s a new front row with Irish internationals Cian Healy, Sean Cronin and Tadhg Furlong packing down.

Devin Toner is partnered in the second row by Cork native and former Munster player Ian Nagle who makes his first home appearance for Leinster.

In the back row Rhys Ruddock starts at blind side flanker with Jordi Murphy at open side.

LEINSTER: Rob Kearney, Rory O’Loughlin, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Isa Nacewa (C), Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, Sean Cronin, Tadhg Furlong, Devin Toner, Ian Nagle, Rhys Ruddock, Jordi Murphy, Jamie Heaslip.

Replacements: James Tracy, Jack McGrath, Mike Ross, Ross Molony, Dan Leavy, Jamison Gibson-Park, Joey Carbery, Noel Reid.