Robbie Henshaw to make Leinster debut against Munster

After perhaps the most protracted transfer saga within the internal dynamics of the provinces in the professional era, the former Connacht man Robbie Henshaw will make his long-awaited Leinster debut in the relatively familiar surrounds of the Aviva Stadium against Munster tomorrow (KO 2.05pm, TG4 & Sky Sports 1).

That Henshaw has been pitched straight into the starting line-up is testament to his work in training according to Leo Cullen. “Robbie has looked sharp, it’s a big game to come into but he’s trained well over the last couple of weeks. It’s funny to see a list and zero (appearances) beside his name because he’s been around over the course of pre-season and training wise, it’s nice to see him out there. But it’s hard to believe he hasn’t actually played yet.”

That Noel Reid, who has played every minute of Leinster’s games to date at inside centre, has been named on the bench also affords some back-up should Henshaw not see out the full 80.

There are 11 changes in total from the team that accounted for Cardiff Blues last Saturday. Rob Kearney comes back from a knee injury sustained in the Round two game against Glasgow Warriors with Rory O’Loughlin switching to the right wing for his first home start after his competitive debut last week at a more familiar outside centre role.

“He’s played there a good bit over the years there,” Cullen said of O’Loughlin. “Ferg McFadden has done a bit of damage to his rec fem so he’s going to be out for a period and Dave Kearney is injured as well. It’s just to have a look at Rory, I know it’s a really big game but he’s trained well, looked sharp and played plenty on the wing before with the As. Rory is a good player and he’s acquitted himself really well so far. We will see how he goes.”

Captain Isa Nacewa swaps over to the left wing while Zane Kirchener misses out, as does the hitherto ever-present Josh van der Flie. Nacewa currently sits on 499 points for Leinster ahead of his 152nd appearance in blue.

Garry Ringrose and Luke McGrath return at outside centre and scrum-half,

Second Captains

While up front a new all-Irish international front-row sees Cian Healy, Sean Cronin and Tadhg Furlong all recalled.

Devin Toner is partnered in the second row by Cork native and former Munster player Ian Nagle who makes his first home appearance for Leinster. In the back row Rhys Ruddock starts at blind side flanker with Jordi Murphy at open side.

Finally Jamie Heaslip makes his 221st appearance for Leinster tomorrow in the Aviva Stadium and will equal Leo Cullen’s 221 in moving into joint second place on the all-time appearance table. Gordon D’Arcy is still the province’s most capped player with 261 appearances.

Regarding van der Flier’s absence, Cullen said: Josh has played quite a bit as well. We’ve got to be able to manage the minutes of players, the amount of games they’ve played in. Josh has been involved in all five games we’ve played and it’s just trying to manage the group as well as we possibly can.”

Putting this game in context, which is expected to see an attendance in excess of 40,000, Cullen said: “It’s another Pro12 game of the 22, but there’s always a little bit more to it. It’s an unusual situation where you have guys that go into camp on a Sunday and then they go back to their provinces and start preparing for a game against those same players.”

“There’s so much at stake with these games, provincial rivals, the sense of tradition over the years with the game, the rivalry that’s there with supporters and what’s coming up; all the players want to play well for what’s coming up in the immediate which is two big European games but then after that there’s the situation where Ireland are playing the All Blacks twice so there’s so much at stake in this game. It’s definitely a step up in what we’ve done so far.”

“They’re a team we know pretty well. Obviously the players know each other incredibly well. It’s good prep but it’s important to realise what’s coming up down the line as well. Players have come back in well this week from being together in camp. They’ve put in a good preparation and I think we’re in a reasonably good position going into the game.”

“But we’ll see at six minutes past two tomorrow when you’re six minutes into the game and see how players react. You’ll come under pressure in these games, it’s just how teams react.”

The game also marks a first start for Munster captain Peter O’Mahony in almost a year, and his opposite number Rhys Ruddock said of his former Irish Under-20 captain: “He’s great player and a good fella. I played with him at U-20s. I know him very well. He was my captain. He’s a good friend and a good teammate when he’s on your side but obviously we know how good it can be for Munster and what an important part he played in their performances. He’s one of their key players who, as a team, we need to take care of.”

Ticket sales have gone over the 39,000 mark with tickets still on sale fromwww.leinsterrugby.ie/tickets and with a Ticketmaster van positioned on Lansdowne Road on match day from 11.00am.

LEINSTER: Rob Kearney, Rory O’Loughlin, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Isa Nacewa (C), Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, Sean Cronin, Tadhg Furlong, Devin Toner, Ian Nagle, Rhys Ruddock, Jordi Murphy, Jamie Heaslip.

Replacements: James Tracy, Jack McGrath, Mike Ross, Ross Molony, Dan Leavy, Jamison Gibson-Park, Joey Carbery, Noel Reid.