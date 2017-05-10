Rassie Erasmus wary of Ospreys’ capabilities

Munster coach says Welsh outfit well able to raise their game when everyone fit and firing

Gerry Thornley

The Ospreys’ form has deserted them with five defeats in their last six games, so much so that from leading the table they ultimately squeezed into the playoffs with a point to spare, and, of course, no away team has been able to buy a win in the semi-finals of the Guinness Pro12.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.