Rassie Erasmus wary of Ospreys’ capabilities
Munster coach says Welsh outfit well able to raise their game when everyone fit and firing
Rassie Erasmus: ‘The performances they [Ospreys] have delivered this year at some stages were phenomenal – they were on fire.’ Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Rory Scannell (Munster) and Rhys Webb (Ospreys) whose respective sides meet in the Guinness PRO12 semi-final. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
The Ospreys’ form has deserted them with five defeats in their last six games, so much so that from leading the table they ultimately squeezed into the playoffs with a point to spare, and, of course, no away team has been able to buy a win in the semi-finals of the Guinness Pro12.