Rassie Erasmus rings changes for familiar foes Glasgow

Francis Saili and Jaco Taute start in midfield as Munster look to keep up Pro 12 title charge

Ronan O’Mahony and Francis Saili start for Munster against Glasgow. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

Ronan O’Mahony and Francis Saili start for Munster against Glasgow. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

 

Munster v Glasgow Warriors, Saturday April 8th, Musgrave Park, 7.35pm ko

Familiar foes Munster and Glasgow Warriors face each other for the fourth time this season at Musgrave Park on Saturday.

And Rassie Erasmus has made 10 changes to the side which put 40 points past Toulouse for the Pro 12 clash.

Duncan Williams ably filled the boots of Conor Murray in the Champions Cup win last weekend and he starts at nine again with Tyler Bleyendaal at 10.

Jaco Taute is joined by Francis Saili in a powerful midfield, with Andrew Conway, Darren Sweetnam and Ronan O’Mahony in the back three.

Up front Jean Deysel is set to make his first appearance for the province, and he is joined by Jack O’Donoghue and academy flanker Conor Oliver in the backrow.

Erasmus can call on a strong replacements bench which boasts six internationals, including Peter O’Mahony and Simon Zebo.

Munster: Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Francis Saili, Jaco Taute, Ronan O’Mahony; Tyler Bleyendaal, Duncan Williams; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Dave O’Callaghan, Billy Holland; Jean Deysel, Conor Oliver, Jack O’Donoghue. Replacements: Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Donnacha Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Angus Lloyd, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo.

Glasgow Warriors: Stuart Hogg, Tommy Seymour, Nick Grigg, Alex Dunbar, Lee Jones, Finn Russell, Ali Price, Gordon Reid, Fraser Brown, Sila Puafisi, Brian Alainu’uese, Jonny Gray, Rob Harley, Ryan Wilson, Adam Ashe. Replacements: Pat MacArthur, Alex Allan, D’arcy Rae, Scott Cummings, Chris Fusaro, Henry Pyrgos, Peter Horne, Rory Hughes.

