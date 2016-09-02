Rassie Erasmus puts faith in Munster academy as new era begins

14 of his first starting XV are products of the province’s youth development programme

New Munster director of rugby Rassie Erasmus oversees his first competitive game in charge against the Scarlets on Saturday. Photograph: Inpho

Rassie Erasmus has named his first competitive side as Munster’s new director of rugby for Saturday’s Pro 12 opener against the Scarlets.

And the South African’s starting XV is a largely home-grown one, with 14 of the team travelling to West Wales having emerged through the province’s youth development system.

Simon Zebo starts at fullback while Tommy O’Donnell is named in the backrow, and fellow Ireland internationals Dave Kilcoyne and Donnacha Ryan start as replacements.

Tyler Bleyendaal is named at outhalf and is set to make his first Pro 12 appearance since December, while summer signing Jean Kleyn has to settle for a place on the bench.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Darren Sweetnam, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Ronan O’Mahony; Tyler Bleyendaal, Duncan Williams; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Dave Foley, Billy Holland; Dave O’Callaghan, Tommy O’Donnell, Jack O’Donoghue. Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Dave Kilcoyne, Brian Scott, Jean Kleyn, Donnacha Ryan, Tomás O’Leary, Ian Keatley, Cian Bohane.

