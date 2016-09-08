Rassie Erasmus makes two changes for Cardiff clash

Director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has made two changes in personnel to his Munster starting line-up for tomorrow night’s meeting with Cardiff Blues.

After last weekend’s victory away to Scarlets in their opener, Munster will be aiming to make it two wins out of two in their Guinness Pro12 campaign at Musgrave Park ( kick off: 7.35pm) against a Cardiff side who were comprehensive winners against Edinburgh.

Both changes come in the backline, where injuries have meant Erasmus had to make some switches. With a fractured rib ruling Simon Zebo out for around five weeks, Andrew Conway will start at full-back in Cork tomorrow night.

Elsewhere, Ian Keatley has been promoted from the bench to the number 10 shirt to replace Tyler Bleyendaal, who’s suffering from a mild calf strain.

CJ Stander is also in line to feature after being named among the replacements.

Munster: Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Ronan O’Mahony; Ian Keatley, Duncan Williams; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Dave Foley, Billy Holland - capt.; Dave O’Callaghan, Tommy O’Donnell, Jack O’Donoghue. Replacements: Duncan Casey, Dave Kilcoyne, Brian Scott, Donnacha Ryan, CJ Stander, Tomás O’Leary, Cian Bohane, Stephen Fitzgerald.

Cardiff Blues: D Fish; A Cuthbert, C Allen, R Lee-Lo, T James; G Anscombe, T Williams; Jenkins (capt), K Dacey; T Filise, G Earle, M Cook, J Navidi, E Jenkins, N Williams. Replacements: M Rees, R Gill, S Andrews, J Turnbull, S Warburton, L Williams, S Shingler, M Morgan.