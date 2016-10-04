Rassie Erasmus bolsters Munster squad with three new arrivals

Munster have bolstered their squad with the arrival of three new players - Rhys Marshall, Thomas du Toit and Cathal Sheridan.

The province have made a solid start to their season, winning four of their five Pro 12 fixtures under new coachRassie Erasmus to sit second in the table.

And the South African has moved to reinforce his squad, with two of the new trio coming in to strengthen Munster’s frontrow options.

Marshall is one of those frontrow signings, and the hooker joins from Super Rugby side the Chiefs. The 23-year-old has made 22 Super Rugby appearances and has featured for the New Zealand Under-20s.

He is joined at Thomond Park by South African prop Thomas du Toit who links up with compatriot Erasmus from the Sharks. Curry Cup involvement means du Toit will arrive in Limerick in mid-October.

Also joining is UL Bohemians scrumhalf Cathal Sheridan who has signed a three-month contract.

On the new arrivals, Erasmus said: “In certain positions we had to look at our short-term and long-term options in making sure we had adequate cover. We are about to head into a fully loaded schedule across Europe and the Pro 12 and needed to build on our depth in a few key areas so these short term contracts will help in that regard.

“Additionally with injuries to Mike Sherry and Kevin O’Byrne, Rhys Marshall will help in the immediate future and looking beyond that he is a talented long-term prospect for such a pivotal position within our squad.”