Pro12 chiefs name their 2016/17 ‘Dream team’

Munster lead the way with six players, while Ulster and Leinster Rugby have two each

Munster’s Billy Holland is one of six players from the province named in this season’s Pro12 Dream Team. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Munster leads the way with six players in this season’s Pro12 Dream Team.

Rassie Erasmus’ team, currently in second place in the Pro12 ahead of the final round of fixtures, are already guaranteed a home play-off.

Centre pairing Jaco Taute and Rory Scannell both make the team, as do props Dave Kilcoyne and John Ryan. Billy Holland is rewarded for his excellent season in the lock, with Tyler Bleyendaal taking the number 10 position.

Both Ulster and table toppers Leinster have two players selected, and along with the Scarlets that is the second highest allocation.

Eligibility for the XV required a player to have made at least 10 appearances in this season’s Pro12 championship

Charles Piutau is named on the wing, with his Ulster team mate Ruan Pienaar selected at scrumhalf, ahead of his final game for the province this weekend.

While Leinster’s two representatives are in the backrow, Dan Leavy and Jack Conan, who have both had excellent seasons.

Despite scoring 20 more tries than any other side so far in the Pro12, no Leinster back makes the team.

Fullback Tiernan O’Halloran is the only player from last year’s champions Connacht to be included.

Rory Sheridan, head of sponsorship for Diageo Europe, was chairman of the media panel, which comprised of journalists and broadcasters from across Italy, Ireland, Scotland and Wales, who voted for the Dream Team.

The Guinness Pro12 awards will take place at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin on Sunday May 7th. Among the awards being presented is the Fair Play Award, Top Try Scorer, Young Player of the Season, Try of the Season, Coach of the Season and Player’s Player of the Season.

2016/17 Guinness Pro12 Dream Team: Tiernan O’Halloran (Connacht); Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors), Jaco Taute (Munster), Rory Scannell (Munster), Charles Piutau (Ulster); Tyler Bleyendaal (Munster), Ruan Pienaar (Ulster); Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Ken Owens (Scarlets), John Ryan (Munster); Ben Toolis (Edinburgh), Billy Holland (Munster); Dan Leavy (Leinster), James Davies (Scarlets), Jack Conan (Leinster).

