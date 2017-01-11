Pro 12 confirm new date for Ulster’s home game with Zebre

Ulster’s refixed home Pro 12 tie against Zebre will take place on Saturday March 12th at the Kingspan Stadium, with the game kicking off at 6.05pm.

The round nine game, originally scheduled for November 25th, was called off late due to a frozen pitch at the Belfast venue.

Ulster will again be missing their Irish international contingent for the game as Ireland take on Wales at the Millennium Stadium on the Friday night.

A date has still to be finalisied for Connacht’s round three home fixture against the Italian side, with Pro 12 organisers awaiting the outcome of the Champions Cup pool stages.

Connacht’s trip to play the Cardiff Blues in round 14 will kick-off at 1.05pm on Sunday February 12th, while Ospreys’ home game gainst Munster in round 15 has been confirmed for a 5.15pm kick-off at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday February 18th.