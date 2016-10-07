Peter O’Mahony returns to Munster line-up for Leinster derby

Munster will have Peter O’Mahony in their starting line-up for the first time in over a year when they take on Leinster tomorrow in their inter-provincial Pro12 clash at the Aviva Stadum (KO 2.05pm, TG4 & Sky Sports 1).

O’Mahony, who returned last weekend as a substitute in the win against Zebre for the first time since injuring his knee at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, will captain his side for the derby.

Second-placed Munster, who are a point ahead of Leinster in third, have made five changes in personnel from their 49-5 defeat of the Italians, as new Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus aims for a fourth consecutive victory.

After making his Munster debut against Zebre, South African international centre Jaco Taute drops to the bench to be replaced by Rory Scannell, who’s back from a neck injury he sustained in the loss to Cardiff Blues in round two. The other change in the backs is on the wing, where Ronan O’Mahony comes in for Alex Wootton.

There are two changes in the front row, with Niall Scannell and John Ryan given the nod ahead of Duncan Casey and Stephen Archer, both of whom are named among the replacements.

With Peter O’Mahony coming into the back row, Billy Holland hands over the captain’s armband and moves into the second row alongside Donnacha Ryan, and Darren O’Shea drops out of the matchday squad.

MUNSTER: Simon Zebo, Darren Sweetnam, Keith Earls, Rory Scannell, Ronan O’Mahony, Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall ScannelL, John Ryan, Donnacha Ryan, Billy Holland, Peter O’Mahony (C), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Duncan Casey, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, Robin Copeland, Jack O’Donoghue, Duncan Williams, Ian Keatley, Jaco Taute.