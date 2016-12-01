Peter O’Mahony returns to captain Munster

The province take on Glasgow Warriors in the Pro12 tomorrow with six team changes

Peter O’Mahony returns to captain Munster tomorrow in their Pro12 clash with Glasgow Warriors. Photo: Inpho

Rassie Erasmus has made six changes to his Munster side to face Glasgow Warriors in the Pro12 tomorrow with Peter O’Mahony coming in to captain the side after returning from international duty.

Four personnel changes are seen in the pack. Niall Scannell returns at hooker, Jean Kleyn and Billy Holland start in the second row and O’Mahony comes back in at six. The Munster captain’s return sees Jack O’Donoghue make the positional switch to number eight.

The final two personnel changes are made in the half backs and midfield with Ian Keatley and Rory Scannell starting at out half and inside centre respectively. Consequently Jaco Taute reverts to outside centre.

Named among the replacements, Donnacha Ryan is another to make a return from international action while scrum half Te Aihe Toma could make his competitive debut for the province.

Munster team v Glasgow Warriors Guinness PRO12 Round 10, Friday December 2nd at Scotstoun - ko 7.35pm:

Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Ronan O’Mahony; Ian Keatley, Duncan Williams; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, Bill Holland; Peter O’Mahony - capt., Tommy O’Donnell, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Thomas du Toit, Stephen Archer, Donnacha Ryan, Robin Copeland, Te Aihe Toma, Dan Goggin, Alex Wootton.

