Pat Lam brings Tiernan O’Halloran into side for Ospreys clash

Kieran Marmion also comes into the backline with Ronan Loughney in the front row

Connacht’s Bundee Aki and Tiernan O’Halloran during training ahead of their Pro12 meeting with Ospreys. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

Connacht's Bundee Aki and Tiernan O'Halloran during training ahead of their Pro12 meeting with Ospreys. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Tiernan O’Halloran returns to the Connacht side after his Ireland exploits in South Africa over the summer as one of three changes to Pat Lam’s side for the Pro12 meeting with Ospreys on Saturday (kick off: 7.35pm).

Kieran Marmion also comes into the backline with Ronan Loughney packing down in the front row while Academy graduate James Connolly starts alongside Eoin McKeon and captain John Muldoon in the back row.

Forwards Dominic Robertson-McCoy and Rory Moloney are both in line to make their Connacht debuts from the bench tomorrow while Danie Poolman is included among the replacement backs.

Commenting on the team selection and the upcoming game, head coach Pat Lam said:

“Following a few injuries and knocks from last week, we’ve obviously made some changes to the starting team for tomorrow. With Caolin (Blade) and Cian (Kelleher) unable to train fully all week, it’s fortunate that we’re able to bring in the experience of Connacht centurions Kieran (Marmion) and Tiernan (O’Halloran).

“Ospreys will be another big challenge for us and will come here determined and confident after their impressive win over Zebre in round 1. It’s been a tough week with a lot of honesty and learnings for us as a team. I have no doubt that with another game under our belt, we will see a big improvement tomorrow.”

CONNACHT: Tiernan O’Halloran, Niyi Adeolokun, Eoin Griffin, Bundee Aki, Matt Healy, Jack Cart, Kieran Marmion; Ronan Loughney, Tom McCartney, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Danny Qualter, Eoin McKeon, James Connolly, John Muldoon (c). Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, JP Cooney, Lewis Stevenson, Rory Moloney, Caolin Blade, Shane O’Leary, Danie Poolman.

