Ospreys suffer shock defeat to Treviso in Italy

Benetton Treviso 13 Ospreys 5

The Ospreys lost ground on Leinster and Munster at the top of the Guinness Pro 12 with a surprise 13-5 defeat to Treviso in Italy.

Steve Tandy’s side were comfortable 64-10 winners in the corresponding fixture in Swansea but fortunes were dramatically reversed at the Stadio Monigo on Saturday night as the Welsh side failed to pick up a single point. A five-point return would have moved them above Munster into second place, and one point behind leaders Leinster.

Treviso were on the front foot from the beginning, dominating possession, and took the lead midway through the first half when Alberto Sgarbi powered over the line. Tito Tebali, against his former club, added the extra points with the conversion as he made amends for an earlier penalty miss.

The Ospreys’ performance was littered by uncharacteristic mistakes but they finally got going as half-time approached when Sam Davies ran down the line and off-loaded to Dan Evans before Keelan Giles ran in his 13th try of the season. Davies missed the conversion as the hosts led 7-5 at the break.

A Tebaldi penalty extended Treviso’s lead in the second half while the other points came from the boot of Irishman Ian McKinley.

The defeat was only a second loss in the last 10 Pro 12 games for the Ospreys.