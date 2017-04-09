Ospreys release statement regarding Dan Biggar head injury

The Ospreys have a released a statement after outhalf Dan Biggar said he couldn’t remember the closing stages of his side’s narrow defeat to Leinster on Saturday.

Welsh number 10 Biggar left the field of play in the 58th minute for a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) before returning eight minutes later.

He then went on to miss a last minute penalty which would have seen the Ospreys overturn Leinster’s 20-18 lead, after Adam Byrne’s late dropgoal had put the visitors in front.

Following the game Biggar was interviewed on the Liberty Stadium pitch, where he said: “Can’t really remember an awful lot of the last 10 minutes, to be honest. I was a little bit dazed.”

And on Sunday the Ospreys moved to confirm Biggar, who has 56 caps for Wales, passed the return to play protocols before being allowed to continue.

The statement read: “Dan Biggar left the field during the second half match to receive medical treatment for an eye wound. Before being allowed to return to the field Dan underwent, and passed, a head injury assessment as per the required protocol and satisfied the medical team that he was fit to continue.

“Having resumed playing, Dan reported no further symptoms and his actions caused no undue concern for the medical team at that time.

“After the match Dan underwent a thorough assessment with the medical team, as is standard procedure for such occurrences, at which time they were made aware of his comments in a television interview immediately after the final whistle.

“Dan will continue to be monitored as part of the HIA protocol in case of any delayed reaction. He will need to pass each stage and satisfy stringent criteria before being ruled fit to play.

“The medical welfare and wellbeing of players is the utmost priority of everybody involved at the Ospreys at all times.”

Leinster’s narrow victory keeps them top of the Pro 12 table on 74 points, two clear of Munster, while the Ospreys stay in third.