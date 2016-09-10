Ospreys likely to test Connacht’s mettle

Connacht v Ospreys, The Sportsground, Saturday, 7.35pm ( TG4 and S4C)

This will tell a tale. Connacht put the cart before the horse a little last week and then their skills broke down when attempting to chase the game against razor-sharp opponents. Fate has dealt them another team who are wounded from last season and seeking revenge for a brace of defeats, and arrive buoyed by their 59-5 romp over Zebre.

Hence, this game looms as an early season test of where Connacht really stand this season. There were, assuredly, mitigating factors in last week’s lack of cohesion, not least the lack of sufficient preparatory games and a reduced pre-season.

They will have been hurting this week, but have the culture, coaching and standards to bounce back, and will mix their game more effectively, be infinitely more accurate and sharpen their line speed in defence.

Returning heroes

Two of their standard-bearers in recent times, Tiernan O’Halloran and Kieran Marmion, return to the starting line-up; O’Halloran having become a fully-fledged international in the third Test in South Africa.

Ronan Loughney comes in at loosehead and Academy graduate James Connolly starts at openside in the absence of Denis Buckley and Nepia Fox-Matamua.

They are a little stretched through injury, and Dominic Robertson-McCoy and Rory Moloney are in line to make their debuts from the bench.

While the Ospreys have lost Ashley Beck due to a hip injury, to be replaced by Ben John, their classy Wales scrum half Rhys Webb returns to captain the side while the Bradley Davies make his competitive debut for the region.

CONNACHT: Tiernan O’Halloran; Niyi Adeolokun, Eoin Griffin, Bundee Aki, Matt Healy; Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Ronan Loughney, Tom McCartney, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Daniel Qualter, Eoin McKeon, James Connolly, John Muldoon (capt).

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, JP Cooney, Lewis Stevenson, Rory Moloney, Caolin Blade, Shane O’Leary, Danie Poolman.

ADVERTISEMENT

OSPREYS: Dan Evans; Jeff Hassler, Ben John, Josh Matavesi, Eli Walker; Sam Davies, Rhys Webb (capt); Nicky Smith, Sam Parry, Dmitri Arhip, Bradley Davies, Rory Thornton, Olly Cracknell, Justin Tipuric, Tyler Ardron.

Replacements: Scott Baldwin, Paul James, Ma’afu Fia, Lloyd Ashley, James King, Dan Baker, Tom Habberfield, Dafydd Howells.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)

Forecast: Connacht to win.