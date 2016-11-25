No Peter O’Mahony in Munster squad for Treviso

Peter O’Mahony won’t feature for Munster against Treviso on Saturday after being put on stand-by for Ireland’s clash with Australia at the Aviva Stadium.

O’Mahony was pictured training with his provincial team mates earlier this week, but has not been named in Rassie Erasmus’s party for Pro 12 fixture at Thomond Park after fitness concerns over Sean O’Brien emerged on Friday.

Munster have however been boosted by the return of a number of internationals - with Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Jack O’Donoghue and Billy Holland all named in the squad.

Tommy O’Donnell captaisn a side which has seven changes from the one which beat the Maori All Blacks.

South African prop Thomas du Toit is included in a Munster squad for the first time, while compatriot Jean Kleyn is also named on the bench after recovering from an ankle injury.

Munster: Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Sammy Arnold, Jaco Taute, Ronan O’Mahony; Tyler Bleyendaal, Duncan Williams; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Dave Foley, Darren O’Shea; Jack O’Donoghue, Tommy O’Donnell - capt., Robin Copeland. Replacements: Niall Scannell, Thomas du Toit, Stephen Archer, Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland, Angus Lloyd, Ian Keatley, Alex Wootton.