Niyi Adeolokun signs Connacht contract extension

Niyi Adeolokun has signed a contract extention with Connacht that will see him remain at the Sportsground until at least the summer of 2019.

The 25-year-old wing, who is currently in his third season with the province, has racked up a string of impressive performances, featuring in 19 games last season and scoring one of three Connacht tries in the Pro12 final win over Leinster. He was first on the score sheet for Connacht this season when he ran in for five points and his 12th Connacht try against Glasgow Warriors.

Born in Ibadan, Nigeria, Adeolokun, at nine years old, came to Ireland with his family in 2001 and attended De La Salle College where he first started playing rugby. He started playing for AIL side DUFC in 2009 and honed his rugby skills there for four seasons before signing for Connacht.

Commenting on the contract extension, Connacht CEO Willie Ruane said: “We are delighted to announce that Niyi will continue to play his rugby with Connacht Rugby. I know he is a very popular player among the squad and our supporters and his story is a tremendous example of the success that hard work and determination can bring about. “

Head Coach Pat Lam said: “I’m very pleased for both Connacht Rugby and our supporters that Niyi will be playing with us for the next three seasons. As the fastest member of our squad, he is a very exciting rugby player with a huge amount of talent. But what impresses us the most with Niyi is his willingness to put in the hard work and consistently look for areas he can improve.

“I have no doubt that he will be a vital contributor again this season as we look to compete in both the Guinness Pro12 and European Champions Cup.”