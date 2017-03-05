Nigel Owens steals the show with yellow card for ballboy at RDS

A cousin of the Welsh referee was a second half substitute for the Scarlets in 45-9 defeat

Updated: 60 minutes ago

Referee Nigel Owens awards a penalty at the RDS on Saturday evening. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Nigel Owens stole the show on Saturday evening in the RDS as he brandished a yellow card at a ballboy during Leinster’s 36 point win over the Scarlets.

The prestigious World Rugby referee was reacting in jest to the young ballboy throwing a ball on to the field, that hit the Welshman straight on the head. The hilarious 75th minute incident was a hit on social media, one of the highlights of a largely one-sided contest.

Owens reacted to the incident on his Twitter account on Saturday morning, tweeting: “This is why rugby is the greatest team sport in the world. Anyone know the ballboy? Will send him my match Jersey to keep. #goodsport” .

It was an interesting contest all round for the 45-year-old official - his own cousin, 18-year-old centre Ioan Nicholas, came off the bench for the Scarlets in the 45th minute.

A connection that is not believed to have been a concern for Pro12 chiefs in appointing Owens as the matchday referee

