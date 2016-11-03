New hooker Rhys Marshall named in Munster squad for Ospreys

In the half backs Tyler Bleyendaal returns to partner Duncan Williams for Friday night tie

Rhys Marshall is among the replacements for Friday night’s encounter. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

Munster Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has made four changes to his team for Friday night’s Pro12 encounter with high flying Ospreys at Irish Independent Park.

Stephen Archer comes in to join Dave Kilcoyne and Niall Scannell in the front row while Darren O’Shea and Robin Copeland form a new partnership in the second row. No change in the back row with captain Peter O’Mahony, Tommy O’Donnell and Jack O’Donoghue all remaining in situ.

The final change is seen in the half backs where Tyler Bleyendaal returns to partner Duncan Williams.

Try scorers against Ulster, Rory Scannell and Jaco Taute, again take charge of midfield with a back three of Ronan O’Mahony, Darren Sweetnam and Andrew Conway completing the starting XV.

Linking up with the squad this week, new signing Rhys Marshall is named in his first matchday squad. The hooker joins from Super Rugby side the Chiefs after penning a three-year deal that will see him stay with the province until June 2019.

Should they appear from the bench, development prop Peter McCabe and Young Munster scrum half Abrie Griesel will make their first Pro12 appearances.

MUNSTER: Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Ronan O’Mahony; Tyler Bleyendaal, Duncan Williams; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Darren O’Shea, Robin Copeland; Peter O’Mahony Capt., Tommy O’Donnell, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Peter McCabe, Brian Scott, John Madigan, Conor Oliver, Abrie Griesel, Ian Keatley, Alex Wootton.

