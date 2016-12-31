Munster win arm wrestle with Connacht in the wild west

Connacht 9 Munster 16

Rhys Marshall’s first Munster try gave Rassie Erasmus’s side the honours at the Sportsground as the visitors earned a second inter-pro win of the Christmas period to cement their standing at the top of the Pro12 table.

The Munster hooker crossed off the back of a rolling maul 18 minutes into the second-half, but Pat Lam’s side will be very disappointed that they failed to win this game after they went from an attacking lineout on the Munster line to the concession of Marshall’s try a minute later.

Played in shocking conditions as the wind and rain lashed Galway, Ian Keatley was the dominant kicker in a game where every point felt like it was worth double. His two first-half penalties gave Munster a 6-3 lead at the interval, while he also landed a brilliant conversion from the sideline to give Munster a 13-6 lead and a late drop goal to seal victory.

Once again Connacht will be disappointed with their execution at the lineout. With Jean Kleyn, Dave Foley, Billy Holland and Jack O’Donoghue all fighting hard on Connacht throws and providing plenty of options to Marshall, it was a facet of the game that the red province dominated.

On the other hand Connacht scrummaged better and their sole points before the break came from a super shove on a Munster put-in, a penalty which Jack Carty slotted - although he did miss a similar kick from the ten metre line after 18 minutes.

With a significant lead in the bag at the break Munster also started the second-half well, but it was Carty who kicked the first points of the half when the Connacht scrum earned another penalty for their side.

But the game swung in the 57th minute when Connacht turned down a tough kick at the posts and went to the corner. The resultant maul failed when McCartney knocked on, and Keatley’s crossfield kick sent Conway away.

Moments later Marmion was tackled into touch and from the Munster lineout, Marshall got on the back of the maul and crossed for the key lead.

Keatley added the extras and then the clincher when he tapped over a drop goal 11 minutes from time to hand Munster a tenth Pro12 win of the season after a brilliant defensive display.

Scorers - Connacht: J Carty 3 pens

Munster: R Marshall try; I Keatley 2 pens, con, drop goal.

Connacht: T O’Halloran; N Adeolokun, R Parata, P Robb, M Healy; J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, T McCartney, F Bealham; Q Roux, J Cannon; N Fox-Matamua, J Heenan, J Muldoon. Replacements: S O’Brien for Fox-Matamua (31 mins), D Heffernan for McCartney (58 mins), N Dawai for Roux (58 mins), C Blade for Marmion (69 mins), J Andress for Bealham (71 mins), L Stevenson for Heenan (73 mins), JP Cooney for Buckley (77 mins).

Munster: A Conway; R O’Mahony, F Saili, D Goggin, K Earls; I Keatley, D Williams; J Cronin, R Marshall, S Archer; J Kleyn, D Foley; B Holland, T O’Donnell, J O’Donoghue. Replacements: T Du Toit for Archer (49 mins), D Kilcoyne for Cronin (53 mins), C Oliver for Foley (69 mins), R Copeland for O’Donnell (71 mins), J Cronin for O’Donoghue (73 mins).

Referee: Dudley Phillips (IRFU).