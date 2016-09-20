Munster will not change Pro12 match which clashes with All-Ireland final replay

Zebre are the opponents at Thomond Park at the same time Dublin will take on Mayo

Johnny Watterson

Munster Rugby has no plans to change the time of their Pro12 league match against Italian side Zebre on Saturday October 1st. Photo: Inpho

Munster Rugby has no plans to change the time of their Pro12 league match against Italian side Zebre on Saturday October 1st. The game, which takes place in Thomond Park, is scheduled to start at 5pm, the same time as the All Ireland senior football final replay between Dublin and Mayo.

“We have had no fan based queries about it and Zebre have already made their plans so it will be staying as is,” said a Munster official.

The football final replay will attract around 82,000 people to Dublin and hold the interest of hundreds of thousands around the country.

Earlier this year in March Munster won the same rugby fixture against Zebre 47-0 with official ticket sales in Limerick numbering 13,063.

The football replay was always scheduled for Saturday October 1st rather than this weekend. The All-Ireland ladies football finals are scheduled for Sunday afternoon while a six-day turnaround would have been deemed too short by both the Dublin and Mayo camps.

