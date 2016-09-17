Munster welcome back big guns for Pro12 clash against Dragons

Newport Gwent Dragons v Munster. Rodney Parade, 5.15pm . Live on TV: Sky Sports 4

Still smarting from the defeat by Cardiff in Musgrave Park last week, Rassie Erasmus has brought in considerable freight to this week’s selection for Newport with backs Conor Murray and Keith Earls and forwards Donnacha Ryan and CJ Stander arriving.

Four internationals isn’t bad with Murray in a new combination with Tyler Bleyendaal and Dan Goggins partnering Earls for the first time. This is a period of working out for Erasmus as he sees how his squad perform together in the knowledge that in November key players will be missing.

Points now are a key factor and how Munster play. Newport backs coach Shaun Connor has noticed a change in style since Erasmus arrived, which involves putting pressure on opposition teams deep in their own territory.

“Munster have changed the way they defend and you can see that they have a South African in charge because they are very well structured and organised,” he said.

“They are the lowest passing team in the league in the first two games and probably the highest for kicks; their game is about putting pressure on and playing in the right areas. It’s effective for them and they try to get you in your half and squeeze you. We saw from the Scarlets game that when they get into your 22 they are very powerful and effective.”

With the changes more of that is expected.

Verdict: Munster

NG DRAGONS: C Meyer; P Howard, T Morgan, J Dixon, H Amos, N Macleod; S Pretorius; S Hobbs, R Buckley, B Harris, N Crosswell, R Landman, L Evans, O Griffiths, E Jackson. Replacements: D Harris, T Davies, C Mitchell, C Hill, J Thomas, C Davies, A O’Brien, A Warren.

MUNSTER: A Conway; D Sweetnam, K Earls, D Goggin, R O’Mahony; T Bleyendaal, C Murray; J Cronin, Niall Scannell, J Ryan; J Kleyn, D Ryan; B Holland , J O’Donoghue, CJ Stander. Replacements: D Casey, D Kilcoyne, B Scott, D O’Callaghan, C Oliver, D Williams, I Keatley, C O’Shea.

Referee: D Phillips (IRFU).