Munster welcome back big guns for Pro12 clash against Dragons

Rassie Erasmus selects Conor Murray, Keith Earls and CJ Stander to atone for Cardiff loss

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Johnny Watterson

Conor Murray: will play in a new combination with Tyler Bleyendaal. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Conor Murray: will play in a new combination with Tyler Bleyendaal. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Newport Gwent Dragons v Munster. Rodney Parade, 5.15pm . Live on TV: Sky Sports 4

Still smarting from the defeat by Cardiff in Musgrave Park last week, Rassie Erasmus has brought in considerable freight to this week’s selection for Newport with backs Conor Murray and Keith Earls and forwards Donnacha Ryan and CJ Stander arriving.

Four internationals isn’t bad with Murray in a new combination with Tyler Bleyendaal and Dan Goggins partnering Earls for the first time. This is a period of working out for Erasmus as he sees how his squad perform together in the knowledge that in November key players will be missing.

Points now are a key factor and how Munster play. Newport backs coach Shaun Connor has noticed a change in style since Erasmus arrived, which involves putting pressure on opposition teams deep in their own territory.

“Munster have changed the way they defend and you can see that they have a South African in charge because they are very well structured and organised,” he said.

“They are the lowest passing team in the league in the first two games and probably the highest for kicks; their game is about putting pressure on and playing in the right areas. It’s effective for them and they try to get you in your half and squeeze you. We saw from the Scarlets game that when they get into your 22 they are very powerful and effective.”

With the changes more of that is expected.

Verdict: Munster

NG DRAGONS: C Meyer; P Howard, T Morgan, J Dixon, H Amos, N Macleod; S Pretorius; S Hobbs, R Buckley, B Harris, N Crosswell, R Landman, L Evans, O Griffiths, E Jackson. Replacements: D Harris, T Davies, C Mitchell, C Hill, J Thomas, C Davies, A O’Brien, A Warren.

MUNSTER: A Conway; D Sweetnam, K Earls, D Goggin, R O’Mahony; T Bleyendaal, C Murray; J Cronin, Niall Scannell, J Ryan; J Kleyn, D Ryan; B Holland , J O’Donoghue, CJ Stander. Replacements: D Casey, D Kilcoyne, B Scott, D O’Callaghan, C Oliver, D Williams, I Keatley, C O’Shea.

Referee: D Phillips (IRFU).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.