Munster’s Simon Zebo out for five weeks with rib injury

The winger will be joined on the sidelines by Kevin O’Byrne while Jaco Taute joins on loan

Simon Zebo of Munster during their Pro12 win over Scarlets last weekend. The winger will spend five weeks on the sidelines after suffering a rib injury. Photo: Inpho

Simon Zebo has been ruled out of action for five weeks after fracturing a rib in Munster’s opening day Pro12 win over Scarlets last weekend.

Zebo could now face a battle to be fit for Munster’s opening European Champions Cup fixture next month, which is against Racing 92.

The winger is not the only player sidelined after the win over Scarlets as Kevin O’Byrne suffered an elbow injury after coming off the bench. The hooker will be out for at least three months.

In other news, Stormers and Western Province centre/fullback Jaco Taute joins the province on a four month loan basis, subject to being granted a valid work permit.

The 25-year-old played for the Springboks on three occasions in 2012 and has made 50 Super Rugby appearances, having also represented the Lions.

Due to injuries to Francis Saili and Sammy Arnold, Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has called on the services of Taute to bolster the options available in midfield.

