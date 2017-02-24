Munster’s run brought to a shuddering halt by Scarlets comeback

Munster 21 Scarlets 30

Scarlets brought Munster’s superb run to an end as they came from 15 points adrift at the break to stun the home crowd in the second-half at Thomond Park.

Munster were cruising at the break but failed to register a single score after the restart and could not even salvage a losing bonus point.

Dan Jones gave Scarlets an early boost with a penalty from 25 metres but that was as good as it got for the Welsh and by half-time Munster were 21-6 in front.

Tyler Bleyendaal controlled the game for Munster and they were full of running and inventive play from the outset and were well worth their three converted tries by the interval.

Danger came from everywhere and Scarlets were just not able to contain Rassie Erasmus’ men and they were on the back foot once Dave O’Callaghan, after a superb offload by Bleyendaal, sliced their defence in a sprint through the middle from halfway after 13 minutes.

He was stopped short but Francis Saili whisked the ball wide for number 8 Conor Oliver to send Jaco Taute, playing at full-back, over for his eighth try of his maiden season in Ireland.

Bleyendaal curled the conversion over and Munster were off and running.

Jones pulled back a penalty from 35 metres for Scarlets but the reprieve was short as two penalties to the left corner by Munster led to the second try after 23 minutes.

Darren Sweetnam this time supplied the finish after Duncan Williams, Bleyendaal and Taute had spun the ball through their hands, with Bleyendaal converting from the right touchline.

Centre Dan Goggins created the third try six minutes later with a break through the middle and an excellent pass from scrumhalf Williams putting academy number 8 Conor Oliver over for his second try of the campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bleyendaal again judged the wind to perfection to add the extras as the attendance of 16,742 cheered them off to a 21-6 interval lead.

But the crowd were speechless in the second half as Scarlets took control of proceedings and started running in the tries to secure a priceless win.

Scarlets got a good footing early after the restart with Jones getting his third penalty.

Then his captain Hadleigh Parkes got in for their opening try after 56 minutes as the Munsterr defence was carved open.

Scarlets, boosted by this score, were full of confidence and crossed again three minutes later through full-back Johnny McNicholl.

And with Jones converting both tries, they suddenly led 23-21 going into the final quarter.

Munster’s woes were completed 18 minutes from time when Scarlets again worked it through the hands for full-back Tim Williams to score, with Jones adding the extras to make it 30-21.

There was just no way back for Munster with Kilcoyne being stopped short four minutes from time and they could not even manage a losing bonus point.

Scorers: Munster: J Taute, D Sweetnam, C Oliver, tries. T Bleyendaal, 3 cons.

Scarlets: H Parkes, J McNicholl, T Williams, tries. D Jones, 3 pens, 3 cons.

Munster: J Taute; D Sweetnam, F Saili, D Goggin, R O’Mahony; T Bleyendaal, D Williams; D Kilcoyne, R Marshall, S Archer; D Foley, B Holland; D O’Callaghan, T O’Donnell, C Oliver. Replacements: A Conway for Taute (53 mins), K O’Byrne for Marshall (63 mins), B Scott for Archer (66 mins), D O’Shea for Foley (67 mins),

Scarlets: J Mcnicholl; DTH van der Merwe, S Hughes, H Parkes, T Williams; D Jones, J Evans; W Jones, R Elias, W Kruger; T Price, T Beirne; A Shingler, J Davies, W Boyde. Replacements: A Davies for Evans (46 mins), R Bernardo for Williams (70 mins), A Thomas for D Jones (70 mins), M Allen for Boyde (76 mins), N Thomas for Kruger (76), L Garrett for W Jones (77 mins)

Referee: Dan Jones (WRU).