Munster’s refixture with Racing 92 may be played in early January

Munster’s Champions Cup game away to Racing 92 could be rescheduled for the first weekend in January.

The game was postponed after the death of Munster coach Anthony Foley in a Paris hotel room on the morning of the scheduled game at Stade Yves-Du-Manoir on Sunday, October 16th.

A report in Le Parisien points to the game taking place on Friday January 6th, meaning both Munster and Racing would play three straight weeks of European rugby.

Both sides were scheduled to play league games on that weekend, with Munster away to Edinburgh on Sunday January 7th, while Racing were scheduled to play Bayonne at home in the Top 14.

In the case that the Champions Cup game does go ahead on that weekend, the two league games would likely be rescheduled during the Six Nations Championship.