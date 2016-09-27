Munster’s Peter O’Mahony returns to full training

Backrow has been out injured since Ireland’s Rugby World Cup win over France last year

John O'Sullivan

Munster’s Peter O’Mahony has returned to full training. Photograph: Inpho/Morgan Treacy

Munster’s Jean Kleyn (ankle) and Dave O’Callaghan (shoulder) will both have to see specialists for their respective injuries following scans. Their misfortune is partially mitigated by the return to full training of Peter O’Mahony after almost a year out of the game through injury.

The pair were injured in the province’s 28-14 victory over Edinburgh at Thomond Park last weekend. Munster’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus was already without Jack O’Donoghue (neck) and Tommy O’Donnell (concussion) for this weekend’s Pro12 clash with Zebre in Limerick on Saturday (5.0), while secondrow Dave Foley is expected to remain sidelined for a further four to five weeks with an elbow problem.

Better news is that Conor Oliver, a try scorer against Edinburgh, has shaken off an ankle knock while Stephen Archer and Keith Earls showed no ill effects in returning to competitive fare last weekend.

Donnacha Ryan was a late withdrawal from Saturday’s game due to illness but is expected to train this week.Simon Zebo (ribs) will take part in full training and should be available for selection this weekend with O’Mahony (knee) stepping up his rehabilitation.

Colm O’Shea and Andrew Conway (both concussion) continue to follow their return to play protocols with O’Donnell (also concussion) now completing the final stages of his return to play. Rory Scannell (neck) is progressing positively and continues to take part in modified work.

Kevin O’Byrne (elbow), Sammy Arnold (knee), Mark Chisholm (concussion), Sean McCarthy (knee), Francis Saili (shoulder) and Mike Sherry (back) are continuing on their individual programmes.

