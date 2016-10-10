Munster’s James Cronin cited for stamp in Leinster defeat

Munster prop James Cronin has been cited for stamping on Leinster scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park during Saturday’s Pro 12 game at the Aviva stadium.

Under law 10.4(b) Cronin, if found guilty, and there is clear video evidence of the incident, can be suspended from two weeks, low end, up to 16-plus weeks, high end.

Citing officer Eddie Walsh (IRFU) decided there was a case to answer following an incident that occurred in the 73rd minute while Munster were camped on the Leinster try line. Cronin’s studs appear to make contact with Gibson-Park’s head.

A ban would put severe pressure on Rassie Erasmus’s looshead prop stocks ahead of the Champions Cup opener against Racing 92 in Paris this Sunday as Dave Kilcoyne was forced off last weekend with concussion.