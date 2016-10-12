Munster’s James Cronin banned for four weeks

Prop appeared to stamp on head of Jamison Gibson-Park during Saturday’s match

Munster’s James Cronin has been banned for four weeks after stamping on Leinster’s Jamison Gibson-Park. Photo: Inpho

Munster’s James Cronin has been banned for four weeks after stamping on Leinster’s Jamison Gibson-Park. Photo: Inpho

 

Munster’s James Cronin has been banned for four weeks after stamping on Leinster’s Jamison Gibson-Park during the two sides’ Pro12 clash at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Towards the end of the match – which Leinster won 25-14 – Cronin appeared to stamp down on the prone scrumhalf with his boot making contact with the Leinster man’s face.

A statement from the league confirmed: “The Disciplinary Committee, chaired by Rod McKenzie along with Kathrine Mackie and Rory Bannerman (all Scotland), having considered all of the evidence and listened to representations by and on behalf of Mr Cronin, found that Mr Cronin had committed an act of foul play under Law 10.4(b) that warranted a red card (namely, recklessly stamping on the head of an opponent).

Having heard submissions on sanction, the Disciplinary Committee concluded that the offending was at the mid range of World Rugby’s scale of seriousness for this type of offending, which has an entry point of 5 weeks. After taking into account mitigating factors, the Disciplinary Committee determined the appropriate sanction to be a playing suspension of 4 weeks.

Mr Cronin is free to play again on Monday, 7 November 2016, and also has a right of appeal.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.