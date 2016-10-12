Munster’s James Cronin banned for four weeks

Munster’s James Cronin has been banned for four weeks after stamping on Leinster’s Jamison Gibson-Park during the two sides’ Pro12 clash at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Towards the end of the match – which Leinster won 25-14 – Cronin appeared to stamp down on the prone scrumhalf with his boot making contact with the Leinster man’s face.

A statement from the league confirmed: “The Disciplinary Committee, chaired by Rod McKenzie along with Kathrine Mackie and Rory Bannerman (all Scotland), having considered all of the evidence and listened to representations by and on behalf of Mr Cronin, found that Mr Cronin had committed an act of foul play under Law 10.4(b) that warranted a red card (namely, recklessly stamping on the head of an opponent).

Having heard submissions on sanction, the Disciplinary Committee concluded that the offending was at the mid range of World Rugby’s scale of seriousness for this type of offending, which has an entry point of 5 weeks. After taking into account mitigating factors, the Disciplinary Committee determined the appropriate sanction to be a playing suspension of 4 weeks.

Mr Cronin is free to play again on Monday, 7 November 2016, and also has a right of appeal.”