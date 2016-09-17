Munster make it two-in-a-row in Wales with win over Dragons

Newport Gwent Dragons 16 Munster 20

Cian Bohame’s second-half try helped Munster to back-to-back away victories on Welsh soil for the first time since November 2014.

Munster came up against a much-improved Dragons side at Rodney Parade but Bohame’s score 25 minutes from the end proved to be the difference in a hard-fought encounter.

Outside-half Tyler Bleyendaal and opposite number Angus O’Brien, a late change after Nick Macleod rolled his ankle in the warm-up, had exchanged early penalties before the visitors took the lead.

After working their way deep into the Dragons half, quick passes from Conor Murray and CJ Stander put Jean Kleyn into space and the lock forced his way over from close range.

But Munster couldn’t make the most of their territorial advantage in the first half and gifted the Dragons a route back into the contest.

A poor pass from Colm O’Shea, who had come into the starting 15 for Keith Earls, was picked off by Wales international wing Hallam Amos who showed him a clean pair of heels to go under the posts.

O’Brien and Bleyendaal notched penalties at the beginning of the second half before a third kick from the Dragons stand-off by the home side ahead.

But Munster responded with their second try of the game in rather fortunate fashion when wing Darren Sweetnam lost the ball over the Dragons tryline as he tried to get closer to the posts, only for Bohane to react quickest and touch down.

Bleyendaal added the extras and it was enough to secure Munster a deserved victory.