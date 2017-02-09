Munster make five changes to face Dragons

Darren Sweetnam will make his return from a knee injury in first game since December

Tyler Bleyendaal will captain Munster in their Pro12 clash with Newport Gwent Dragons. Photo: Donall Farmer/Inpho

Tyler Bleyendaal will captain Munster in their Pro12 clash with Newport Gwent Dragons. Photo: Donall Farmer/Inpho

 

The Munster team to play Newport Gwent Dragons in the Guinness Pro12 tomorrow night at Musgrave Park shows five changes in personnel from last weekend’s away win against Edinburgh [KO 7.35pm, TG4].

Darren Sweetnam will make his first appearance for the table toppers since sustaining a knee injury during December’s win against Leinster. Dave Kilcoyne, Tommy O’Donnell, Rory Scannell and Andrew Conway have all been released from Ireland camp to start against the Welsh side, who languish in 10th place having won just four of their 13 games so far.

Three of the Munster changes are in the backline. With Conway starting at 15, Jaco Taute moves back into midfield alongside Scannell. Francis Saili and Dan Goggin drop to the bench. Sweetnam starts on the wing in place of Calvin Nash, who’s in Italy with the Ireland U20s.

Kilcoyne comes into the front row at the expense of Peter McCabe, while Conor Oliver makes way in the back row for O’Donnell.

Munster: Andrew Conway, Darren Sweetnam, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Ronan O’Mahony, Tyler Bleyendaal (c), Duncan Williams; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer, Jean Kleyn, Dave Foley, Dave O’Callaghan, Tommy O’Donnell, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Peter McCabe, Brian Scott, Darren O’Shea, Conor Oliver, Abrie Griesel, Francis Saili, Dan Goggin.

