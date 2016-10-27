Munster make five changes for Ulster Pro12 clash

After last week’s emotional scenes in Thomond Park, it’s back to domestic action

Simon Zebo with Ronan O’Mahony during Munster training ahead of their Pro12 clash with Ulster. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Getty Images

Simon Zebo with Ronan O’Mahony during Munster training ahead of their Pro12 clash with Ulster. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Getty Images

 

Ulster v Munster, Guinness PRO12 round 7, Friday October 28th at the Kingspan Stadium - ko 7.05pm.

Munster have made five changes to their side to take on Ulster in the Guinness Pro12 at Ravenhill on Friday.

One change is made to the pack with Jack O’Donoghue starting at number 8 while across the backline Duncan Williams and Ian Keatley form the half-back partnership with Ronan O’Mahony and Andrew Conway both returning to the back-three. Tomorrow’s game will also see Williams make his 100th Pro12 appearance.

Second Captains

Should they feature from the bench, academy hooker Vincent O’Brien and Young Munster scrum-half Abrie Griesel will make their senior debuts for the province.

Achieving interprovincial success with Munster U20 last season, O’Brien represented Ireland at this year’s World Rugby U20 Championship while Griesel, a former South Africa U20 representative, has trained with the squad in recent months.

A number of internationals are unavailable for selection and, in managing player load, Tyler Bleyendaal will also miss the round 7 encounter.

Munster: Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Ronan O’Mahony; Ian Keatley, Duncan Williams; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Donnacha Ryan, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony - capt., Tommy O’Donnell, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Vincent O’Brien, Brian Scott, Stephen Archer, Darren O’Shea, Robin Copeland, Abriel Griesel, Alex Wootton, Dan Goggin.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.