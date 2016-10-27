Munster make five changes for Ulster Pro12 clash

Ulster v Munster, Guinness PRO12 round 7, Friday October 28th at the Kingspan Stadium - ko 7.05pm.

Munster have made five changes to their side to take on Ulster in the Guinness Pro12 at Ravenhill on Friday.

One change is made to the pack with Jack O’Donoghue starting at number 8 while across the backline Duncan Williams and Ian Keatley form the half-back partnership with Ronan O’Mahony and Andrew Conway both returning to the back-three. Tomorrow’s game will also see Williams make his 100th Pro12 appearance.

Should they feature from the bench, academy hooker Vincent O’Brien and Young Munster scrum-half Abrie Griesel will make their senior debuts for the province.

Achieving interprovincial success with Munster U20 last season, O’Brien represented Ireland at this year’s World Rugby U20 Championship while Griesel, a former South Africa U20 representative, has trained with the squad in recent months.

A number of internationals are unavailable for selection and, in managing player load, Tyler Bleyendaal will also miss the round 7 encounter.

Munster: Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Ronan O’Mahony; Ian Keatley, Duncan Williams; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Donnacha Ryan, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony - capt., Tommy O’Donnell, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Vincent O’Brien, Brian Scott, Stephen Archer, Darren O’Shea, Robin Copeland, Abriel Griesel, Alex Wootton, Dan Goggin.