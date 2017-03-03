Munster make five changes for trip to Cardiff

Rassie Erasmus brings Darren O’Shea in to partner Billy Holland and Robin Copeland returns

Munster director of rugby Rassie Erasmus makes five changes for their Pro12 clash with Cardiff Blues. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Munster director of rugby Rassie Erasmus makes five changes and names Billy Holland as captain for Saturday’s Pro12 clash with Cardiff Blues at 5.15pm.

In two changes to the pack Darren O’Shea comes in to partner Holland in the second row with Robin Copeland making his return from a thumb injury to start at number eight.

Across the backline Ian Keatley re-joins Duncan Williams in the half backs with Rory Scannell and Jaco Taute resuming their partnership in midfield – Scannell overcoming the knock to his knee while Taute makes the positional switch from fullback.

The final changes sees Andrew Conway return at fullback.

In managing player load, Tyler Bleyendaal was unavailable for selection with Dave Foley missing this weekend’s game due to illness.

Included on the bench for the second consecutive week, should he make an appearance, the academy’s Fineen Wycherley will win his first senior cap.

Munster team to face Cardiff Blues at Cardiff Arms Park, Saturday March 4th (kick off: 5.15) – live on Sky Sports:

Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Ronan O’Mahony, Ian Keatley, Duncan Williams; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Darren O’Shea, Billy Holland (C).; Dave O’Callaghan, Tommy O’Donnell, Robin Copeland.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Peter McCabe, Brian Scott, Fineen Wycherley, Conor Oliver, Abrie Griesel, Dan Goggin, Francis Saili.

