Munster hold on for nail-biting win over Glasgow

Glasgow Warriors 15 Munster 16

Munster form continued as the Thomond Park side extended their sequence of wins to six after defeating Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun in the round ten of the Guinness Pro12.

But the league leaders had to endure the agony of seeing their half time lead whittled away and then overtaken before outside half Ian Keatley stepped into the saviour role with his 77th minute drop goal that allowed the visitors to snatch victory.

The men in red had looked the likely winners in the first half with a ferociously strong performance by the forwards and unyielding defence that seemed to snuff the life out of Glasgow’s attack. And no less impressive was Munster’s offensive game where Andrew Coway in particular at full back was full of inventive running, his try in the first half helping to open a substantial lead for the Thomond Park men.

Munster led 13-3 at the break and seemed to be set for a comfortable win, only for Glasgow to finally find their rhythm to second half tries but failure to convert the second of these scores ultimately cost the home side victory.

Munster looked the livelier in the opening exchanges, moving the ball confidently and forcing Glasgow to defend tenaciously resulting almost inevitably in a penalty award, converted into points by the trusted boot of outside half Ian Keatley.

From the restart Munster again put Glasgow under pressure, winning a line-out on the Warriors 22m line. From the resultant catch and drive the Munster forwards advanced the maul and when the ball was released Keatley put in a teasing cross kick, contested by Peter Murchie and Darren Sweetnam with the Munster winger knocking it back to the supporting Andrew Conway to touch down.

Keatley converted but at the other end Peter Horne after missing with his first penalty attempt goaled from a second effort off the tee.

Glasgow finally looked more purposeful with a break by inside centre Nick Grigg through midfield but sadly for Warriors, the move fizzled out without seriously threatening Munster. Worse for Glasgow was an ankle injury to their outside half Horne resulting in replacement Rory Clegg taking the field.

Clegg immediately made a contribution with a long penalty kick to touch. At the ensuing line-out Dave Kilcoyne was penalised and shown the yellow card but from a potentially dangerous position near their own line the visitors broke free with a surging run from Rory Scannell.

Glasgow countered with a break by Price and then good movement of the ball only for Mark Bennett to fluff his chip ahead. It was symptomatic of the Warriors’ woes and their inabiity to take advantage of their one man advantage.

Still down to fourteen men Munster increased their lead with a second Keatley penalty goal to go into half time with a 13-3 advantage.

Glasgow tried to narrow the gap early in the second half but a lost line-out and then a dropped pass did little for the home side’s confidence. And moreso when winger Rory Hughes retired with a leg injury, replaced by Lee Jones.

The game seemed to be stuck in a stalemate and it desperately needed a bit of magic. It was provided by Glasgow’s scrum half Ali Price who picked a line from the tail of a line-out to score under the posts leaving Clegg with an easy conversion.

If one piece of magic lifted the crowd then a second sent the into ecstasy as Tommy Seymour sent Bennett racing to the line for Warriors’ second try, to give Glasgow the lead for the first time.

The stage was set for the final piece of drama as Munster worked their way down the field and from recycled possession Keatley took his chance to kick the winning drop goal

Scorers – Glasgow Warriors: Tries: Price; Bennett Cons: Clegg Pens Horne; Munster: Tries: Conway; Cons Keatley; Pens: Keatley(2) Drop goal: Neatly.

Glasgow Warriors: P Murchie; R Hughes (L Jones 44), M Bennett, N Grigg, T Seymour; P Horne (R Clegg 21), A Price (N Kenatale ); G Reid (A Allan 50), F Brown (C Flynn 50), S Puafisi (D Rae 60), T Swinson, R Harley, J Strauss (L Haupeakui 56), C Fusaro (R McAlpine 77), R Wilson.

Munster: A Conway; D Sweetnam, J Taute, R Scanell, R O’Mahony (R Copeland 56); I Keatley, D Williams (T Aihe Toma 64 ); D Kilcoyne (T du Toit ), N Scannell (R Marshall ), J Ryan (S Archer 60 ), J Kleyn (D Ryan ht), B Holland, P O’Mahony, T O’Donnell, J O’Donoghue.

Referee: N Owens (Wales).