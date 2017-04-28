Munster give British & Irish Cup winning contingent their chance

Billy Holland is only player to retain his place in the pack and captains the side in Italy

Munster squad training at UL, Limerick, earlier this week. Photograph: Inpho

Munster director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has made 10 changes to his team as they return to Pro12 action against Treviso at Stadio Mongio on Saturday.

Six from Munster’s British and Irish Cup winning Munster A squad are introduced to the side, with Darren O’Shea and Conor Oliver in the starting XV and Kevin O’Byrne, Brian Scott, Rory Burke and Alex Wootton named in the replacements. This is a first Pro12 squad inclusion for academy prop Rory Burke.

It’s an all changed front row with James Cronin, Rhys Marshall and Stephen Archer named while lock Darren O’Shea links up with Billy Holland in the second row pairing. Holland is the only player to retain his place in the pack and captains the side for the ninth time this season.

Dave O’Callaghan, Conor Oliver and Jack O’Donoghue make up the back row.

Three changes to the backline sees this season’s leading try scorer Ronan O’Mahony and Darren Sweetnam cover the wings and Francis Saili joins Jaco Taute in the centre partnership.

While it’s as you were in the half backs with Duncan Williams and Tyler Bleyendaal.

MUNSTER: Simon Zebo; Darren Sweetnam, Francis Saili, Jaco Taute, Ronan O’Mahony; Tyler Bleyendaal, Duncan Williams; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Darren O’Shea, Billy Holland Capt.; Dave O’Callaghan, Conor Oliver, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Brian Scott, Rory Burke, Donnacha Ryan, CJ Stander, Angus Lloyd, Ian Keatley, Alex Wootton.

Treviso v Munster, Saturday April 29th at Stadio Monigo, 7.05pm (6.05pm Irish time).

