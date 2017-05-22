Munster expect to be at full strength for Pro 12 final

Keith Earls and Andrew Conway to take part in light training session on Monday

Updated: 10 minutes ago
John O'Sullivan in Limerick

Keith Earls is expected to shake off an ankle injury and be available for Munster’s Pro 12 final against Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Munster should be a full strength for Saturday’s Guinness Pro12 final against the Scarlets at the Aviva stadium (6.15).

Keith Earls (shin) and Andrew Conway (shoulder) both picked up knocks in the 23-3 victory over the Ospreys and were replaced before the final whistle but will take part in a light training session with the squad at the University of Limerick on Monday afternoon.

Director of rugby Rassie Erasmus confirmed that both would take part and that the knock that scrumhalf Conor Murray took on a shoulder during that match was nothing more than a bump. The knock was not on the shoulder injured during the Six Nations with Ireland.

Prop James Cronin, a late withdrawal, prior to the Ospreys game because a back issue, is expected to be available for selection.

