Munster confirm signings of Chris Cloete and Gerbrandt Grobler

Munster and the IRFU have confirmed the signings of Chris Cloete and Gerbrandt Grobler.

Flanker Cloete joins from Super Rugby side the Southern Kings on a three-year-deal, while secondrow Grobler joins from French side Racing 92.

26-year-old Cloete, who also plays for domestic South African side the Pumas, is yet to be capped by the Springboks but has appeared for the South African ‘A’ side.

Meanwhile 25-year-old Grobler made 20 appearances for Top 14 side Racing last season - and started against Munster as the province won 32-7 in Paris, in the fixture which was rescheduled due to the death of Anthony Foley.

Grobler is a potential replacement for Donnacha Ryan, who will be plying his trade for Racing next season after the IRFU decided not to offer him a central contract.

The secondrow’s season in Paris came after he had served a two-year ban for failing a drugs test following a Currie Cup fixture in 2014.

The South African duo will arrive at Thomond Park a few months before coach and compatriot Rassie Erasmus departs to take over as the Springbok’s director of rugby in December.

Name: Chris Cloete

Position: Flanker

DOB: 15/02/91

Born: East London, South Africa

Height: 5’ 9”

Weight: 98kg

Name: Gerbrandt Grobler

Position: Lock

DOB: 06/02/92

Born: Nelspruit, South Africa

Height: 6’ 6”

Weight: 116kg