Munster confirm signings of Chris Cloete and Gerbrandt Grobler

South African duo arrive to bolster pack with lock Grobler joining from Racing 92
Munster have announced the signing of South African lock Gerbrandt Grobler. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Munster have announced the signing of South African lock Gerbrandt Grobler. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Munster and the IRFU have confirmed the signings of Chris Cloete and Gerbrandt Grobler.

Flanker Cloete joins from Super Rugby side the Southern Kings on a three-year-deal, while secondrow Grobler joins from French side Racing 92.

26-year-old Cloete, who also plays for domestic South African side the Pumas, is yet to be capped by the Springboks but has appeared for the South African ‘A’ side.

Meanwhile 25-year-old Grobler made 20 appearances for Top 14 side Racing last season - and started against Munster as the province won 32-7 in Paris, in the fixture which was rescheduled due to the death of Anthony Foley.

Grobler is a potential replacement for Donnacha Ryan, who will be plying his trade for Racing next season after the IRFU decided not to offer him a central contract.

The secondrow’s season in Paris came after he had served a two-year ban for failing a drugs test following a Currie Cup fixture in 2014.

The South African duo will arrive at Thomond Park a few months before coach and compatriot Rassie Erasmus departs to take over as the Springbok’s director of rugby in December.

Name: Chris Cloete

Position: Flanker

DOB: 15/02/91

Born: East London, South Africa

Height: 5’ 9”

Weight: 98kg

Name: Gerbrandt Grobler

Position: Lock

DOB: 06/02/92

Born: Nelspruit, South Africa

Height: 6’ 6”

Weight: 116kg

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.