Munster and Ulster name their teams for Pro12 derby

Munster director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has made nine changes to his starting team for Saturday’s derby game against Ulster at Thomond Park.

While Les Kiss has made three changes to his Ulster team, after last Friday’s draw with Cardiff, as his side aims to continue the run of seven games unbeaten.

Included in the Munster starting line-up are Donnacha Ryan and Tyler Bleyendaal having completed their return to play protocols this week.

A changed front row sees Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan all start, while Donnacha Ryan links up with Billy Holland in the second row.

There are two changes in the back row with only Jack O’Donoghue retained at number eight (with CJ Stander injured), as captain Peter O’Mahony and Tommy O’Donnell return to the flanks.

The half back pairing of Duncan Williams and Bleyendaal remain in situ.

Keith Earls, Rory Scannell and Simon Zebo are introduced to the backline with Earls on the left wing, Scannell inside Francis Saili, and Zebo at fullback.

Ian Keatley is named in the replacements after rehabbing a knee ligament injury sustained against Cardiff Blues at the start of March, while James Cronin is also named after overcoming a bang to his knee in last weekend’s encounter against Glasgow Warriors.

There are two changes in the Ulster back three as Jacob Stockdale, the province’s top try scorer in the Pro12 this season, comes in at full-back to replace the injured Jared Payne.

Andrew Trimble, who made his return from a hand injury in a second-half appearance last weekend, is preferred to fellow Ireland international Craig Gilroy on the right wing with Charles Piutau retaining the number 11 jersey.

Stuart Olding and Luke Marshall will continue their centre partnership, while Stuart McCloskey will provide strong midfield cover from the bench as he is in line to make his first senior appearance since the home win over Edinburgh, having fully recovered from a calf injury.

Paddy Jackson, who contributed a try and four successful kicks at goal against Cardiff, once again pairs up with Ruan Pienaar at half-back.

Chris Henry is the sole change in the pack as he comes in at openside flanker, with Sean Reidy shifting to number eight and Iain Henderson continuing at blindside.

MUNSTER: Simon Zebo; Darren Sweetnam, Francis Saili, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Tyler Bleyendaal, Duncan Williams; Dave Kiloyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Donnacha Ryan, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (Captain), Tommy O’Donnell, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, Dave O’Callaghan, Jean Deysel, Angus Lloyd, Ian Keatley, Andrew Conway

ULSTER: J Stockdale; A Trimble (Captain), L Marshall, S Olding, C Piutau; P Jackson, R Pienaar; A Warwick, R Best, W Herbst; K Treadwell, A O’Connor; I Henderson, C Henry, S Reidy.

Replacements: R Herring, C Black, R Ah You, R Diack, C Ross, P Marshall, S McCloskey, C Gilroy.