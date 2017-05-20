Miserly Munster ensure Dublin will be red as they reach Pro 12 final

Munster 23 Ospreys 3

The performance aesthetics won’t matter one whit, the only concern victory. Semi-finals are for winning. Munster accomplished that goal, somewhat flattered by the final margin, but not in progressing to next Saturday’s Guinness Pro12 Championship final at the Aviva Stadium.

They were better in the second half than the first but that wouldn’t have been hard as the opening 40-minutes were nearly unwatchable in terms of quality, a brief silver lining, man-of-the-match Francis Saili’s try.

The game marked the final appearance at Thomond Park of Saili and 13-year veteran Donnacha Ryan, the Nenagh native given a rousing ovation by the home supporters.

The Ospreys lost Lions and Wales scrumhalf Rhys Webb to a groin injury prior to the start of the match and he was missed, with deputy Brendon Leonard having an afternoon to forget. The Ospreys worked hard but were devoid of flair or imagination for the most part.

The best moments of the match invariably involved Munster’s back three of Keith Earls, Andrew Conway and Simon Zebo. In a match where too many players were content to try and run over one another, this trio used guile and footwork.

The pack worked diligently with Tommy O’Donnell, Niall Scannell and Billy Holland particularly conspicuous. The only downside was an injury to Earls late on in the game.

They dominated the scrum. Dave Kilcoyne had a super game while outhalf Tyler Bleyendaal provided the home side with intelligent direction after an off kilter opening quarter.

Munster can now become the only side since the introduction of the playoffs to the Pro12 in 2009 to do the ‘double’ for the second time; that is to finish top of the league and then win the final. They previously managed it in 2011, as have Leinster (2014) and the Glasgow Warriors (2015).

There was precious little to enthuse about in the opening 40-minute mishmash of handling errors and aimless kicking, with ball hoofed straight down the pitch or drifting 10-metres too far during sporadic outbreaks of box-kicking.

It was soporific stuff for the most part. The argument about winning the gain-line the collisions is valid and that requires a degree of direct carrying but in general it was pretty one-dimensional fare.

There were players that fleetingly illuminated the half, Earls, Zebo and Saili for Munster and the Ospreys right wing Keelan Giles; the trait they share is excellent footwork and the ability to beat players in minimal space or find soft shoulders and look for the offload.

Munster’s discipline was an initial issue and they conceded a spate of early penalties, one of which Ospreys outhalf Dan Biggar landed to give the visitors a 3-0 lead on six minutes.

The game fired fitfully but was largely relegated to a kicking duel for incremental metres down the respective touchlines. That changed in the 25th minute when Saili showed good strength to force his way over in the corner for a try.

Earl’s break off a neat inside pass from Conor Murray on the Ospreys 22 was the catalyst, while Dave Kilcoyne deserved to be mentioned in dispatches for his role in the build-up.

Bleyendaal hit the post with a conversion but the outhalf did atone in first half injury time when landing a penalty that gave Munster an 8-3 interval lead. It could have been an even greater margin but Zebo was held up millimetres short, his footwork almost allowing him to squeeze over.

It would be an overstatement to suggest that the home side were happy, content maybe to have the lead and in aspects of the game, particularly their defence. The line speed was excellent and they put Ospreys ball carriers under pressure, more often than not by double-teaming at the collision point.

The visitors were happy to go through multiple recycles but never really looked like escaping the shackles, although Justin Tipuric did use brains to supplement his brawn and athleticism when trying to create space.

On the resumption the game, like the weather, improved - at least from a Munster perspective. They won a scrum penalty inside their own 22, kicked to touch and mauled aggressively, allowing Niall Scannell to scamper clear and into the Ospreys 22.

When the ball was moved wide Saili surged powerfully, committing two defenders, Earls denied by a despairing tackle in the corner. There was a moment of anxiety when Murray took a knee with what looked like a shoulder issue but he resumed after treatment.

A loose pass from Bleyendaal permitted the Ospreys to escape their 22 when snaffling the loose ball and but for a terrible Ashley Beck pass 15-metres from the Munster line that sailed into touch, the home side might have conceded a try.

The next passage of play summed up the match. The Ospreys won a penalty, kicked to the corner and then conceded a penalty for blocking in the lineout maul.

Munster should extended their lead on 59-minutes when Leonard’s chip through rebounded off Bleyendaal and was re-gathered by Murray, who linked again with his outhalf. Earls might have been given the ball earlier but when held-up, Stander’s surge from the ensuing ruck didn’t satisfy the television match official.

It was a short-lived respite as Munster scored their second and game defining try.

It came from a relatively unpromising situation. The Ospreys hoofed and then chased the ball into the Munster half but after good work by Saili and Murray to counterattack, Munster’s holy trinity when it comes to footwork, Earls, Andrew Conway and Zebo combined for the latter to cross for a try.

The interplay and timing of the passes were good as was Zebo’s fingertip control to collect the final one; the fullback positively serene in his juggling while the home supporters gasped. Bleyendaal converted, tagged on a penalty and at 18-3 Munster were freewheeling to the final.

They did survive a try from Ospreys replacement hooker Scott Otten, the TMO ruling it out for an earlier knock-on by replacement scrumhalf Jay Baker. Both benches were on at this point, the only matter open to debate the final score.

As it transpired Munster pulled away further, Conway’s brilliant feet and appreciation of the line getting him in for a try.

Giles might have reciprocated with the last play of the game but Saili’s lung-bursting hustle to the touchline forced the young Ospreys wing to put a toenail in touch.

Scoring sequence - 6 mins: Biggar penalty, 0-3; 25: Saili try, 5-3; 40 (+2): Bleyendaal penalty, 8-3; Halftime: 8-3. 60: Zebo try, Bleyendaal conversion, 15-3; 66: Bleyendaal penalty, 18-3; 75: Conway try, 23-3.

Munster: S Zebo; A Conway, F Saili, R Scannell, K Earls, T Bleyendaal, C Murray; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, J Ryan; D Ryan, B Holland; P O’Mahony (capt), T O’Donnell, CJ Stander. Replacements: J Taute for R Scannell 54 mins; S Archer for J Ryan 54 mins; J Deysel for O’Donnell 62 mins; R Marshall for N Scannell 66 mins; J O’Donoghue for Holland 70 mins; I Keatley for Earls 70 mins; D Williams for Murray 73 mins; B Scott for Conway 75 mins.

Ospreys: D Evans, K Giles, K Fonotia, A Beck, T Habberfield; D Biggar, B Leonard; N Smith, S Baldwin, R Jones; A W Jones (capt), B Davies; S Underhill, J Tipuric, J King. Replacements: O Cracknell for King 35 mins; S Otten for Baldwin 52 mins; D Suter for Jones 62 mins; J Baker for Leonard 65 mins; S Davies for Biggar 66 mins; P James for Smith 67 mins; L Ashley for B Davies 67 mins.

Referee: L Pearce (England)