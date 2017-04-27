Mike Ross starts for Leinster after announcing retirement

Leo Cullen has made 13 changes for Friday’s Guinness Pro12 clash with Glasgow Warriors at the RDS [KO 7.35pm, TG4].

Only Jack Conan and Fergus McFadden are retained from the team that started the Champions Cup semi-final on Sunday.

After announcing his retirement this week, Mike Ross will get a chance to bid farewell to the RDS as he starts in the front row alongside Peter Dooley and James Tracy. Second row Ross Molony will captain the side, two weeks before he turns 23.

Nick McCarthy will direct a fresh-faced back-line that features returns for Adam and Ross Byrne as well as centre Rory O’Loughlin.

Starters last week, Joey Carbery, Richardt Strauss, Jack McGrath and Dan Leavy are named among the replacements.

While Leinster have already secured their home semi-final berth for the play-offs, the 2015 champions will be unable to extend the Gregor Townsend era into the post-season as they sit eight and seven points Ospreys and Ulster respectively with those two sides set to battle for the fourth and final play-off spot this weekend.

LEINSTER: Zane Kirchner, Adam Byrne, Rory O’Loughlin, Tom Daly, Fergus McFadden, Ross Byrne, Nick McCarthy; Peter Dooley, James Tracy, Mike Ross, Ross Molony (capt), Mick Kearney, Dominic Ryan, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Richardt Strauss, Jack McGrath, Michael Bent, Ian Nagle, Dan Leavy, Jamison Gibson-Park, Joey Carbery, Noel Reid.